The Yankton Lakers pounded out 16 hits to claim a 14-6 victory over Freeman in South Central League amateur baseball action on Monday.
Miles Carda had three hits, including two doubles, for Yankton. Owen Feser had a double and two singles. Collin Zahrbock doubled twice. Sam Mooney had two hits, including a triple. Rex Ryken and Drew Lawrence each had two hits. Tyler Kozeal and Mark Ryken each had a hit in the victory.
Jackson Fiegen and Nathan Weier each had two hits for Freeman. Alan Scherschligt doubled for the Black Sox.
Kieren Luellman picked up the win. Trey Christensen suffered the loss.
The Lakers host Lesterville on Thursday. Freeman hosts Crofton on Thursday.
FREEMAN 102 000 300 — 6 10 4
YANKTON 301 202 15X — 14 16 4
Trey Christensen, Jake Weier (7) and Jackson Fiegen; Kieren Luellman, Tyler Kozeal (8) and Owen Feser
Sunday
Menno 10, Tappers 8
MENNO — The Menno Mad Frogs rallied from an 8-1 deficit to upend the previously unbeaten Yankton Tappers 10-8 in South Central League amateur baseball action Sunday night in Menno.
Adam Walter homered as part of a four-run bottom of the seventh inning for Menno (7-4), while Dylan Lehr homered in a five-run eighth inning.
Walter, Lehr and Macon Oplinger all had two hits for the hometown Mad Frogs, while Lehr scored three runs and drove in three runs. Walter, the third pitcher, got the win.
Yankton left the bases loaded in the top of the ninth.
In the loss for the Tappers (10-1), Colin Muth had three hits and three runs scored, while Mason Townsend and Julito Fazzini both had three hits as well. Fazzini, Nik Davis and Devin Gullikson all drove in two runs.
Austin Wise pitched six innings and allowed one run, and Gavin Schultz took the loss.
YANKTON (10-1) 301 400 000 — 8 16 3
MENNO (7-4) 100 000 45X — 10 6 0
Austin Wise, Gavin Schultz (7) and Julito Fazzini; Trey Bohlmann, Tom Sattler (4), Adam Walter (8) and Cody Ulmer
Crofton 6, Lakers 2
James Kaiser struck out four in a complete game three-hitter as the Crofton Bluejays defeated the Yankton Lakers 6-2 in South Central League amateur baseball action Sunday night at Riverside Field.
Alec Martin homered as part of a three-hit night for Crofton (5-5), while Nick Hegge doubled and singled twice. Kaiser also doubled and singled, while Seth Wiebelhaus singled twice.
In the loss for the Lakers (5-5), Cobe Porter tripled, Collin Zahrbock doubled and Levi Wiersma singled. Peyton Mueller took the loss.
CROFTON (5-5) 010 021 110 — 6 13 1
LAKERS (5-5) 000 200 000 — 2 3 2
Wynot 16, Tabor 8
WYNOT, Neb. — Kyle Wiepen homered as part of a balanced attack for the Wynot Expos in a 16-8 South Central League victory over Tabor on Sunday night in Wynot, Nebraska.
The hometown Expos (4-6) used a seven-run bottom of the fourth inning and took advantage of seven Tabor errors.
Jalen Wieseler, Lee Heimes and Wiepen all had two hits and three runs scored, while Wiepen and Jackson Sudbeck both drove in three runs.
Dain Whitmire struck out seven batters over seven innings to get the win.
For Tabor (10-2), Chase Kortan homered and drove in three runs, while Austin White had three singles and Chris Sutera drove in two runs. Doug Vanecek took the loss.
TABOR (10-2) 010 103 210 — 8 12 7
WYNOT (4-6) 304 700 20X — 16 11 3
Freeman 15, Lesterville 6
LESTERVILLE — Ten runs in the bottom of the eighth inning helped the Freeman Black Sox surge past Lesterville 15-6 in South Central League amateur baseball action Sunday night in Lesterville.
Bailey Sage singled three times and drove in four runs for Freeman (4-6), which trailed 6-1 after six innings. Trey Christensen scored three runs, while Alan Scherschligt, Nathan Weier and Josh Vaith all singled twice.
For Lesterville (6-4), Tyler Edler doubled twice, Dave Schmidt had three singles and Tanner Van Driel singled twice.
Nate Broehm got the victory and Michael Drotzmann was tagged with the loss.
LESTERVILLE (6-4) 203 001 000 — 6 8 3
FREEMAN (4-6) 000 100 1(10)3 — 15 12 2
Michael Drotzmann and Micah Bartlett; Nate Broehm and Jackson Fiegen
Vermillion 6, Brandon Valley 5
VALLEY SPRINGS — Skylar Bellar and Nate Robertson each homered to lead Vermillion past Brandon Valley 6-5 in amateur baseball action on Sunday.
Robertson finished 2-for-3 with a triple and a home run, while Bellar went 2-for-4 with a double and a home run for Vermillion. Riley Johnson doubled, and Alex Mogensen and Cole Anderson each had a hit in the victory.
Trey Hubers had three hits and Aiden Thomas had two hits, including a home run, for Brandon Valley. Ray Williams also had two hits. Jacob Mulder doubled, and Joe Lund, Tyler Field, Peyton Garbers and Taten Ungstead each had a hit in the effort.
Colin Bertram pitched three innings of relief, striking out three, for the win. Billy Mount started for Vermillion, striking out 11 in his six innings of work. Tyler Field took the loss in relief, striking out seven in his four innings of work.
VERMILLION 020 010 120 — 6 7 1
BRANDON VALLEY 201 001 100 — 5 12 4
Dimock-Emery 10, Corsica-Stickney. 7
CORSICA — Dimock-Emery built a 5-0 lead and held on for a 10-7 victory over Corsica-Stickney in Sunshine League amateur baseball action on Sunday.
Sam Michels had three hits and Phil Johnson homered twice for Dimock-Emery. Drew Kitchens added two hits in the victory.
Luke Bamberg homered and Jared DeWaard doubled for Corsica-Stickney.
Johnson picked up the win, striking out seven. Allen Muilenburg took the loss.
DIMOCK-EMERY 311 011 030 — 10 11 4
CORSICA-STICKNEY 002 000 023 — 7 4 5
Saturday
Dimock-Emery 14, Wynot 13
EMERY — Dimock-Emery’s Sam Michels plated the game-winning run in the bottom of the 11th inning, lifting the Raptors to a 14-13 victory over Wynot in amateur baseball action on Saturday.
Michels finished 3-for-5 with a home run and four RBI for Dimock-Emery. Tyson Kayser also had three hits. Gene Kitchens and Sam Pischke each doubled and singled, with Kitchens driving in four runs. Landon Sudbeck and Colton Plagmann each had two hits. Cade Schmitt homered and Drew Kitchens doubled in the victory.
Clif Kephart went 3-for-6 with a home run, double and six RBI to lead Wynot. Jalen Wieseler went 3-for-5 with a double. Scott Morrison and Nate Wieseler each had two hits. Bradley Howe doubled and Landon Wieseler added a hit for the Expos.
Ben Wermers pitched the final six innings for the win. Lee Heimes took the loss in relief.
WYNOT 110 530 210 00 — 13 12 1
DIMOCK-EMERY 300 200 206 01 — 14 17 6
Landon Wieseler, Bradley Howe (6), Nate Wieseler (9), Lee Heimes (9) and Dawson Sudbeck; Cameron Kerkhove, Ben Wermers (6) and Colton Plagmann, Sam Michels (5)
Wynot 8, Freeman 5
WYNOT, Neb. — Jackson Sudbeck tossed a complete game and helped his cause with a double and two singles as Wynot downed Freeman 8-5 in South Central League amateur baseball action on Friday.
Jalen Wieseler also had three hits for Wynot. Ryan Heimes had two hits, including a triple. Justin Lange also had two hits. Dawson Sudbeck added a triple in the win.
Jake Weier had three hits and Bailey Sage had two hits for Freeman. Josh Vaith doubled. Lance Friesen, Alan Scherschligt and Jackson Fiegen each had a hit in the effort.
Sudbeck struck out 10 batters in the victory. Fiegen took the loss.
