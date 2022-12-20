Yankton High School and the University of South Dakota, altered their upcoming schedules.
— The Oral Roberts at South Dakota women’s basketball game, scheduled for today (Wednesday), will be played at noon at the Sanford Coyote Sports Center. The game had originally been scheduled for 6 p.m.
— The men’s game featuring USD at Oral Roberts, scheduled for today in Tulsa, Oklahoma, was postponed. No makeup date was set.
— Also, USD cancelled its football signing day party, scheduled for 4:30 p.m.
— The basketball games between Yankton and Aberdeen Central, scheduled for Thursday, have been postponed. The games will now be played on Jan. 31, with the girls in Yankton and the boys in Aberdeen. The ‘B’ and ‘C’ games will be played at 4 p.m., with varsity games at 5:30 p.m. at each site.
— The Wynot at Wausa basketball doubleheader, scheduled for Thursday, has been postponed to Jan. 3.
— The Parkston at Winner basketball doubleheader, scheduled for Thursday, has been postponed to Jan. 16.
— The Laurel-Concord-Coleridge at Plainview basketball doubleheader, scheduled for Thursday, will be played Jan. 16. JV games will begin at 4 p.m.
To report a schedule change, coaches and/or athletic directors are encouraged to contact the Press & Dakotan at sports@yankton.net, by fax at 1-605-665-0288 or by phone at 1-605-665-7811, ext. 106.
