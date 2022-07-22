HARRISBURG — Seventh-seeded Harrisburg claimed the opening game of an American Legion baseball playoff series against Yankton, 2-0 on Friday in Harrisburg.
Tyman Long doubled twice for Harrisburg. Taylor Klein also doubled. Maddox Scherer and Max Carlson each had a hit in the victory.
Jace McCorkell had two of Yankton’s five hits. Rugby Ryken, Joe Gokie and Drew Ryken each had a hit.
Maddox Plack pitched 6 2/3 innings, striking out seven, for the victory. Palmer Boyd got the final out for the save. Gokie took the loss, striking out three in his five innings of work. Landen Loecker pitched a scoreless sixth inning for Yankton.
The second game of the series is set for 2 p.m. today (Saturday) in Harrisburg. If Yankton (23-16) wins, a deciding third game will be played immediately after.
The winner of the series advances to the South Dakota State Class A American Legion Baseball Tournament, July 27-31 in Rapid City.
Juniors: Watertown 6, Yankton 5
WATERTOWN — Watertown scored in the bottom of the seventh and final inning to claim a 6-5 victory over Yankton in an American Legion Juniors baseball playoff series on Friday in Watertown.
Payton Peterson went 3-for-4 with a double for Yankton. Hunter Teichroew homered, driving in two. Austin Gobel, Cayden Wavrunek and Frankie In’t Veld each had a hit in the effort.
Peterson took the loss in relief of Sean Turner, who struck out seven in his 5 1/3 innings of work.
The second game of the series is set for 1 p.m. today (Saturday) in Watertown. If Yankton (13-19) wins, a deciding third game will be played immediately after.
