PARKSTON -- Allison Ziebart scored a game-high 20 points and had four assists to lead Parkston past Wagner 55-40 in girls’ basketball action on Thursday.
Emma Yost finished with 15 points and 10 rebounds for Parkston. Faith Oakley and Tiah Holzbauer each scored seven points, with Oakley recording eight rebounds and Holzbauer posting three steals. Brielle Bruening added seven rebounds in the victory.
For Wagner, Abby Brunsing led the way with 16 points, 10 rebounds and three assists. Macy Koupal added seven points and seven rebounds.
Parkston, 5-4, faces Flandreau in the Hanson Classic on Saturday in Mitchell. Wagner hosts Menno today (Friday).
WAGNER (2-5)13 10 15 2 -- 40
PARKSTON (5-4)11 18 14 12 -- 55
Scotland 47, Avon 43
SCOTLAND -- Scotland led 14-7 after one quarter and kept Avon at bay in a 47-43 victory over the Pirates in girls’ basketball action on Thursday.
Grace Fryda posted 17 points and three steals for Scotland. The point total became the Highlanders’ career scoring leader, passing 2013 grad Aisha Abbink (1,201).
Also for Scotland, MaKayla Friederich finished with 10 points and 11 rebounds. Kennedy Bietz and Bailey Vitek each had three assists, and Audrey Sayler added three steals in the victory.
Courtney Sees scored 15 points and Samantha Brodeen scored 14 points to lead Avon. Alexa Sees added seven points.
Scotland, 5-3, hosts Freeman Academy-Marion on Saturday. Avon faces Faulkton Area in the Hanson Classic on Saturday in Mitchell.
Scotland won the JV game 34-21.
AVON (4-5)7 15 16 7 -- 43
SCOTLAND (5-3)14 13 11 9 -- 47
AC-DC 62, Mitchell Christian 44
CORSICA -- Andes Central-Dakota Christian outscored Mitchell Christian 38-23 in the second half to pull away to a 62-44 victory in girls’ basketball action on Thursday.
Mackenzie Muckey led AC-DC with 22 points and seven rebounds. Josie Brouwer scored 14 points. Allison Muckey netted 12 points. Isabella Brouwer had five assists and Mackenzie Brouwer added five steals in the Thunder victory.
Audrey Hofer led Mitchell Christian with 21 points. Whisper Eben scored 11 points and Maggie Reynen added 10 points in the effort.
AC-DC, 7-1, faces Tri-Valley in the Dakota State Classic on Saturday. Mitchell Christian travels to Jones County on Monday.
MITCHELL CHR. (2-8)12 9 8 15 -- 44
AC-DC (7-1)10 14 17 21 -- 62
MVP 50, Platte-Geddes 48
PLATTE -- Mount Vernon-Plankinton built a 29-24 halftime lead and held on for a 50-48 victory over Platte-Geddes in girls’ basketball action on Thursday.
Emilee Fox led MVP with 21 points, 10 rebounds, five assists and seven steals. Maria Baker added 10 points in the victory.
For Platte-Geddes, Cadence VanZee led the way with 19 points and nine rebounds. Karly VanderWerff posted 15 points and 13 rebounds. Tarynn Starr scored eight points and had four assists. Regan Hoffman d Hadley Hanson each had four steals for the Black Panthers.
MVP, 6-2, travels to Redfield on Tuesday. Platte-Geddes hosts Tripp-Delmont-Armour on Friday.
MVP won the JV game 45-15.
MVP (6-2)14 15 16 5 -- 50
PLATTE-GEDDES (3-5)15 9 9 15 -- 48
KWL 52, Gregory 42
GREGORY -- Kimball-White Lake’s Kate Havlik scored 17 points to lead the WiLdKats past Gregory 52-42 in girls’ basketball action on Thursday.
Kennedy Leiferman posted 12 points, 17 rebounds and five assists in the victory.
Morgan Opbroek scored 16 points to lead Gregory, Jessy VanDerWerff posted 12 points, 12 rebounds and five assists in the effort.
KWL, 6-3, hosts Bridgewater-Emery on Tuesday in White Lake. Gregory hosts Chamberlain on Tuesday.
KWL (6-3)9 17 9 17 -- 52
GREGORY (1-8)8 11 7 16 -- 42
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.