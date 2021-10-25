LAUREL, Neb. -- Evan Schmitt and Evan Haisch combined for four touchdowns to lead Laurel-Concord-Coleridge to a 30-26 win over Exeter-Milligan-Friend in the first round of the Class D1 Nebraska State Playoffs.
Haisch rushed for 136 yards and two scores to lead the Bears (6-2). Schmitt rushed for a 53-yard score and threw for 137 yards and one touchdown. Haisch caught the 47-yard passing score from Schmitt. Deagan Puppe tallied 55 yards receiving.
Sutton Ehlers led the Bears with 13 tackles (nine solo). Puppe added 13 tackles (eight solo) and Haisch 11 (10 solo).
The Bears are at Howells-Dodge (8-0) Friday at 7 p.m. in Howells.
Crofton 22, BRLD 7
BANCROFT, Neb. -- Jimmy Allen rushes for three scores in a Crofton 22-7 win over BRLD Friday night in Bancroft, Nebraska.
Allen scored on rushes of 4, 10 and 15 yards for Crofton (5-4). Allen tallied 237 yards rushing on 39 carries. Simon McFarland threw for 30 yards, with Mayson Ostermeyer hauling in two passes for 26 yards.
Michael Cooney threw for 90 yards and rushed for 25 yards for BRLD (0-9). Colten Briggs tallied two catches for 26 yards and a touchdown thrown by Cooney. Gavin Brownell threw for 67 yards. Caden Hansen caught six passes for 74 yards.
William Poppe, Jaxon Wiebelhaus and Allen intercepted one pass each for Crofton defensively. Jackson Cooney had his hand in 13 tackles (six solo) for BRLD.
Crofton is the 16 seed in the Class C2 State playoff, taking on Norfolk Catholic at Norfolk Friday at 7 p.m.
CROFTON (5-4)0 7 8 7 --22
BRLD (0-9)0 0 0 7 --7
Norfolk Catholic 27, Cedar Catholic 20
NORFOLK, Neb. -- Karter Kerkmann and Carter Janssen rushed for two touchdowns each in Norfolk Catholic’s 27-20 win over Hartington Cedar Catholic Friday night in Norfolk, Nebraska.
Kerkmann tallied 183 yards and Janssen 57 yards to go with the two scores each for Norfolk Catholic (8-1). Janssen threw for 87 yards as well. Mason Timmerman caught two passes for 41 yards.
Tate Thoene threw for 179 yards and three scores for Cedar Catholic (7-2). Carter Arens caught seven passes for 103 yards and two touchdowns. Grant Arens caught one 40-yard pass that resulted in a score. Easton Becker rushed for 43 yards.
Defensively, Timmerman recorded an interception for Norfolk Catholic. Grant Arens had his hand in 11 tackles (four solo) for Cedar Catholic.
Norfolk Catholic hosts Crofton in the opening round of the Class C2 state playoff Friday at 7 p.m. Hartington Cedar Catholic is at North Platte St. Patrick’s Friday at 5:30 p.m.
HCC (7-2)6 6 8 0 --20
NC (8-1)0 13 14 0 --27
