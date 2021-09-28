HURON — Yankton claimed two titles on the way to a runner-up finish in the Eastern South Dakota Conference girls’ tennis tournament, Tuesday in Huron.
Maggie Schaefer won the flight one singles title and teamed with Nora Krajewski to win the flight one doubles title, helping the Gazelles to 219 team points.
Mitchell claimed the team title with 296.5 points. Harrisburg (204.5) was third, with Aberdeen Central (182.5) fourth and Watertown (181.5) fifth.
Schaefer beat Aberdeen Central’s Emily Ringgenberg 10-3 in the flight one singles final. Schaefer and Nora Krajewski topped Brandon Valley’s Michaela Jerke and Marie Pelletier 10-3 in the flight one doubles final.
Huron’s Olivia Huber edged Yankton’s Nora Krajewski in the flight two singles championship, scoring an 11-9 (7-4) victory. Harrisburg’s Eloise Geraets topped Yankton’s Sabrina Krajewski in the flight three singles final, 10-4.
At flight four singles, Yankton’s Frannie Kouri lost to Harrisburg’s Maddie Eisenbeisz 8-1 in the consolation final. At flight six singles, Yankton’s Paige Mitzel dropped an 8-0 decision to Watertown’s Faith Berg in the consolation final.
At flight five singles, Yankton’s Kayla Marsh was eliminated in consolation play after winning the play-in match.
At flight two doubles, Sabrina Krajewski and Addison Gordon dropped an 8-1 decision to Pierre’s Jocelyn Corrales and Caitlin Ott in the consolation final. At flight three doubles, Marsh and Kouri were eliminated in consolation play.
Next up for the Gazelles is the South Dakota State Class A Championships, Oct. 4 and 5 in Sioux Falls.
Eastern South Dakota Conference Tournament Sept. 28 Huron Courts and Winter Park Courts Final team standings: 1, Mitchell 296.5; 2, Yankton 219; 3, Harrisburg 204.5; 4, Aberdeen Central 182.5; 5, Watertown 181.5; 6, Pierre 107.5; 7, Brandon Valley 86.5; 8, Huron 11.5; 9, Brookings 0.
Singles
Flight 1
Play-in: AnneClaire Rubish, HU, def. Tristina Ting, B, 10-3.
First round: Maggie Schaefer, Y, def. Rubish, HU, 10-3; Atalnta Stahle, M, def. Michaela Jerke, BV, 10-5; Emma Rangel, HA, def. Ellie Zink, W, 10-5; Emily Ringgenberg, AC, def. Sydney Tedrow, P, 10-6.
Consolation semifinals: Jerke, BV, def. Rubish, H, 8-3; Zink, W, def. Tedrow, P, 8-4.
Semifinals: Schaefer, Y, def. Stahle, M, 10-1; Ringgenberg, AC, def. Rangel, HA, 10-4.
Fifth-place match: Zink, W, def. Jerke, BV, 8-4.
Third-place match: Stahle, M, def. Rangel, HA, 8-5.
Championship match: Schaefer, Y, def. Ringgenberg, AC, 10-3.
Flight 2
Play-in: Lizzy Heinen, HU, def. Paige Foster, B, 10-4.
First round: Nora Krajewski, Y, def. Heinen, HU, 10-1; Marie Pelletier, BV, def. Carly Comstock, AC, 10-9 (8-6); Josie Heyn, W, def. Nicole Lin, HA, 10-5; Olivia Huber, M, def. Marlee Shorter, P, 10-4.
Consolation semifinals: Comstock, AC, def. Heinen, HU, inj def.; Shorter, P, def. Lin, HA, 8-3.
Semifinals: Krajewski, Y, def. Pelletier, BV, 10-8; Huber, M, def. Heyn, W, 10-8.
Fifth-place match: Comstock, AC, def. Shorter, P, 8-2.
Third-place match: Pelletier, BV, def. Heyn, 8-4.
Championship match: Huber, M, def. Krajewski, Y, 10-9 (4).
Flight 3
Play-in: Bianca Medina, HU, def. Brea Tonsager, B, 10-1.
First round: Eloise Geraets, HA, def. Medina, HU, 10-2; Amber Moller, M, def. Livia Douglas, AC, 10-1; Sabrina Krajewski, Y, def. Adri Alexander, BV, 10-2; Jaida Young, W, def. Kara Weiss, P, 10-8.
Consolation semifinals: Douglass, AC, def. Medina, 8-2; Weiss, P, def. Alexander, BV, 8-3.
Semifinals: Geraets, HA, def. Moller, M, 10-8; Krajewski, Y, def. Young, W, 10-2.
Fifth-place match: Weiss, P, def. Douglass, AC, 8-2.
Third-place match: Young, W, def. Moller, M, 8-0.
Championship match: Geraets, HA, def. Krajewski, Y, 10-4.
Flight 4
Play-in: Claire Siverhus, BV, def. Heather Rudd, B, 10-3.
First round: Julia Platt, M, def. Claire Siverhus, BV, 10-0; Alice Vogel, AC, def. Maddie Eisenbeisz, HA, 10-6; Jocelyn Corrales, P, def. Frannie Kouri, Y, 10-4; Leyla Meester, W, def. Beth Engelhart, HU, 10-1.
Consolation semifinals: Eisenbeisz, HA, def. Siverhus, BV, 8-1; Kouri, Y, def. Engelhart, HU, 8-2.
Semifinals: Platt, M, def. Vogel, AC, 10-4; Meester, W, def. Corrales, P, 10-6.
Fifth-place match: Esenbeisz, HA, def. Kouri, Y, 8-1.
Third-place match: Corrales, P, def. Vogel, AC, 8-2.
Championship match: Meester, W, def. Platt, M, 10-6.
Flight 5
Play-in: Kayla Marsh, Y, def. Mary Rudd, B, 10-1.
First round: Maddie Grabow, HA, def. Marsh, 10-3: Grace Ortmeier, W, def. Say Ma, HU, 10-7; Sydney Reynolds, M, def. Caitlin Ott, P, 10-2; Laney Gonsor, AC, def. Teya Badger, BV, 10-2.
Consolation semifinals: Ma, HU, def. Marsh, Y, 8-6; Ott, P, def. Badger, BV, 8-1.
Semfinals: Ortmeier, W, def. Grabow, HA, 10-7; Gonsor, AC, def. Reynolds, M, 10-5.
Fifth-place match: Ma, HU, def. Ott, P, 8-1.
Third-place match: Reynolds, M, def. Grabow, HA, 8-1.
Championship match: Gonsor, AC, def. Ortmeier, W, 10-8.
Flight 6
Play-in: Sophie Tanner, B, def. Melia Thelen, BV, 10-5.
First round: Megan Mastel, M, def. Sophie Tanner, B, 10-2; Carissa Ott, P, def. Faith Berg, W, 10-4; Avery Tennant, AC, def. Ann Hoek, HU, 10-2; Mckenzie Vickery, HA, def. Paige Mitzel, Y, 10-5.
Consolation semifinals: Berg, W, def. Tanner, B, 8-0; Mitzel, Y, def. Hoek, HU, 8-4.
Semifinals: Mastel, M, def. Ott, P, 10-1; Vickery, HA, def. Tennant, AC, 10-6.
Fifth-place match: Berg, W, def. Mitzel, Y, 8-0.
Third-place match: Tennant, AC, def. Ott, P, 8-3.
Championship match: Mastel, M, def. Vickery, HA, 10-1.
Doubles
Flight 1
Play-in: Tristina Ting/Paige Foster, B, def. AnneClaire Rubish/Eh Ku Shee, HU, 10-8.
First round: Maggie Schaefer/Nora Krajewski, Y, def. Ting/Foster, B, 10-1; Sydney Tedrow/Kara Weiss, P, def. Ellie Zink/Josie Heyn, W, 10-8; Alanta Stahle/Olivia Huber, M, def. Ringgenberg/Vogel, AC, 10-2; Michaela Jerke/Marie Pelletier, BV, def. Emma Rangel/Jersey Sonnenscheine, HA, 10-4.
Consolation semifinals: Zink/Heyn, W, def. Ting/Foster, B, 8-2; Ringgenberg/Vogel, AC, def. Rangel Sonnenscheine, HA, 8-7 (9-7).
Semifinals: Schaefer/Krajewski, Y, def. Tedrow/Weiss, P, 10-9 (7-0); Jerke/Pelletier, BV, def. Stahle/Huber, M, 10-9 (7-1).
Fifth-place match: Ringgenberg/Vogel, AC, def. Zink/Heyn, W, 8-7 (7-5).
Third-place match: Tedrow/Weiss, P, def. Stahle/Huber, M, 8-4.
Championship match: Schaefer/Krajewski, Y, def. Jerke/Pelletier, BV, 10-3.
Flight 2
Play-in: Adri Alexander/Melia Thelen, BV, def. Brea Tonsager/Heather Rudd, B, 10-1.
First round: Jaida Young/Grace Ortmeier, W, def. Alexander/Thelen, BV, 10-5; Eloise Geraets/Maddie Grabow, HA, def. Sabrina Krajewski/Addison Gordon, Y, 10-8; Amber Moller/Sydney Reynolds, M, def. Jocelyn Corrales/Caitlin Ott, P, 10-5; Comstock/Douglas, AC, def. Bianca Medina/Beth Engelhart, HU, 10-1.
Consolation semifinals: Kraewski/Gordon, Y, def. Alexander/Thelen, BV, 8-6; Corrales/Ott, P, def. Medina/Engelhart, HU, 8-4.
Semifinals: Geraets/Grabow, HA, def. Young/Ortmeier, W, 10-8; Moller/Reynolds, M, def. Comstock/Douglas, AC, 10-5.
Fifth-place match: Corrales/Ott, P, def. Krajewski/Gordon, 8-1.
Third-place match: Young/Ortmeier, W, def. Comstock/Douglas, AC, 8-6.
Championship match: Geraets/Grabow, HA, def. Moller/Reynolds, M, 10-8.
Flight 3
Play-in: Teya Badger/Addison Meyers, BV, def. Mary Rudd/Sophie Tanner, B, 10-5.
First round: Megan Mastel/Delaney Degen, M, def. Badger/Meyers, BV, 10-7; Gonsor/Charlie Galvin, AC, def. Marlee Shorter.Gracie Zeeb, P, 10-8; Maddie Esenbeisz/Mckenzie Vickery, HA, def. Say May/Ann Hoek, HU, 10-1; Leyla Meester/Sophia Nichols, W, def. Kayla Marsh/Frannie Kouri, Y, 10-5.
Consolation semifinals: Shorter/Zeeb, P, def. Badger/Meyers, BV, 8-3; Ma/Hoek, H, def. Marsh/Kouri, Y, 8-6.
Semifinals: Mastel/Deger, M, def. Gonsor/Galvin, AC, 10-4; Eisenbeisz/Vickery, HA, def. Meester/Nichols, W, 10-7.
Fifth-place match: Shorter/Zeeb, P, def. Ma/Hoek, HU, 8-6.
Third-place match: Gonsor/Galvin, AC, def. Meester/Nichols, W, 8-7 (7-3).
Championship match: Mastel/Deger, M, def. Eisenbeisz/Vickery, HA, 10-7.
