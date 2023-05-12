TYNDALL — Riley Rothschadl went 3-for-4 with two home runs and eight RBI, helping lead Bon Homme to a 29-4 rout of Beresford-Alcester-Hudson in club high school baseball action on Friday.
Easton Mudder had a team-high five hits, including a double and four RBI, for Bon Homme. Landon Smith had three hits and three RBI. Brady Bierema, Wesley Kaul and Jace Toupal each had two hits. Chapin Cooper, Cayden Himes and Trey Kaul each had a hit, with Kaul driving in four runs, in the victory.
