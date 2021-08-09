The Yankton High School activities department has announced schedule changes for boys’ golf and girls’ tennis.
— The sites for the Warrior-Lynx Invitational golf tournament, Aug. 16-17 have flipped. Monday’s round will begin at 2 p.m. at the Brandon Golf Course. The Tuesday, Aug. 17, round will begin at 8 a.m. at Willow Run Golf Course in Sioux Falls.
— The boys’ golf triangular featuring Sioux Falls Lincoln and Sioux Falls Washington in Yankton has been pushed back to Friday, Aug. 20. The event will still be at Fox Run Golf Course, beginning at 1 p.m.
— Rapid City Christian has been added to Yankton’s home tennis event on Sept. 16. The event will now begin at 10 a.m. with Yankton against Rapid City Christian. Vermillion and Rapid City Christian will play at 12:30 p.m., followed by Sioux Falls Christian against Rapid City Christian and Yankton against Sioux Falls Christian. All start times after 10 a.m. will be on a rolling schedule.
To report a schedule change, coaches and/or athletic directors are encouraged to contact the Press & Dakotan at sports@yankton.net, by fax at 1-605-665-0288 or by phone at 1-605-665-7811, ext. 106.
