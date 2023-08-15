VERMILLION — South Dakota head softball coach Robert Wagner is pleased to announce the addition of five student-athletes ahead of the 2023-24 academic year. All five are eligible to compete this season.

The group includes sophomore utility player Maddox Boston, junior outfielder Alyssa Thorson, junior infielder Rylie Jones, junior utility player Tahjzha Botts and senior catcher Klara Cejkova-Kolaci.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.