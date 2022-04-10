SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The Mount Marty University softball program tied a modern-day record with its 21st victory of the season, capping a doubleheader sweep of Morningside in Great Plains Athletic Conference action on Sunday.
The Lancers (21-9, 9-3) tied the 2019 wins total (21-24, 10-11) for the Lancers. The 21 wins marks just the second time the Lancers have broken the 20-win mark since the program was restarted in 2001.
Morningside, which was receiving votes in the latest NAIA poll, fell to 16-12, 4-6 in the GPAC.
In Sunday’s opener, MMU pitcher Maureena “Mo” Vornhagen took a perfect game into the seventh inning as the Lancers rolled to a 10-0 victory.
Taylor Wolley went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBI for MMU, which posted five-run innings in the fifth and seventh frames. Abigail Thomas also had two hits. Bailey Kortan and Emma Burns each doubled. Ella Ray added a hit.
Morningside was kept off the bases until Sydney Petersen’s two-out single in the bottom of the seventh.
Vornhagen, who struck out seven batters in the contest, passed the 200-strikeout mark for her Lancer career in the contest. Grace Buffington took the loss, also going the distance.
A two-run home run by Burns and a three-run double by Karlee Arnold provided all the offense the Lancers would need in the nightcap, a 5-1 decision.
Kortan and Janeah Castro each had two hits for Mount Marty. Abigail Page and Wolley each had a hit in the victory.
Breanna Tjebben homered for the lone Morningside run. Ellie Cropley, Lexie Stolen, Katie Murphy and Taylor Richter each had a hit.
Kaylee Rogers pitched four innings for the win, with McKenzie Gray pitching three shutout innings for the save. Katherine Wurtz took the loss, striking out five in her six-plus innings of work.
The Lancers host Dordt on Tuesday. Designated as “Youth Night” for the program, the doubleheader will begin at 4 p.m.
