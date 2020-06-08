LESTERVILLE — Dave Schmidt homered and Lesterville got a strong pitching performance from Alex Wagner in a 5-1 victory over Crofton in South Central League amateur baseball action Sunday night in Lesterville.
Ethan Wishon, Cameron Schiltz and Michael Drotzmann doubled for Lesterville (3-0), while Schmidt also singled.
For Crofton (2-1), Jared Wiebelhaus and Lathan Maibaum both singled twice. Tyler Priest took the loss.
Lesterville travels to Irene on Sunday, June 14. Crofton travels to Menno today (Tuesday).
CROFTON (2-1) 000 000 100 — 1 8 1
LESTERVILLE (3-0) 002 030 00X — 5 6 3
Tyler Priest and Alec Martin; Alex Wagner and Michael Drotzmann
Tappers 10, Menno 4
The Yankton Tappers answered a two-run top of the first inning by the Menno Mad Frogs with five runs in the bottom half on the way to a 10-4 victory in South Central League amateur baseball action Sunday night at Riverside Field.
Devin Gullikson and Alex Lagrutta each had three hits for the Tappers, who moved to 5-0 in the SCL. Derrik Nelson and Mitch Gullikson both added a pair of hits.
For Menno, Spencer Schultz singled twice, while Dylan Lehr singled and scored twice. Tyler Miller, Caleb Preszler and Kyler Pekarek all had a hit.
Austin Wise pitched five innings to pick up the win, while Cody Ulmer was tagged with the loss.
The Tappers travel to Scotland on Thursday. Menno hosts Crofton today (Tuesday).
MENNO (2-1) 200 010 100 — 4 6 1
TAPPERS (5-0) 504 100 00X — 10 12 2
Cody Ulmer, Adam Walter (5), Tom Sattler (7) and Walter, Kyler Pekarek (5), Walter (7); Austin Wise, Cooper Davis (6) and Mason Townsend
Lakers 16, Irene 4
IRENE — Billy Hancock went 4-5 in his first game with the Yankton Lakers and he had plenty of help in Sunday night’s 16-4 seven-inning victory over Irene in South Central League action in Irene.
Owen Feser scored four runs for the Lakers (1-2), who picked up their first league win of the season. Levi Wiersma doubled and singled, Rex Ryken singled twice and Sam Mooney drove in three runs.
Yankton broke the game open with a six-run top of the fourth inning to pull ahead 13-2.
Jamison Kleinsasser doubled for Irene. Dusty Livingston, Adam Gale, Matt Sees, Simon Healy and Dillon Turner each had a hit.
Kieren Luellman struck out eight in seven innings for the Lakers. Jacob Rausch took the loss.
The Lakers hosts Tabor today (Tuesday). Irene travels to Freeman today.
LAKERS (1-2) 061 630 0 — 16 11 2
IRENE (0-4) 101 002 0 — 4 6 4
Kieren Luellman and Billy Hancock; Jacob Rausch, Simon Healy (4) and Tate Gale
Alexandria 3, Parkston 0
PARKSTON — Alexandria’s Tyson Gau tossed a complete game one-hitter, striking out 12, as the Angels blanked Parkston 3-0 in amateur baseball action on Sunday.
Chris Marek and Peyton Smith each doubled and singled, and Cole Wenande each doubled for Alexandria.
Matt Malloy’s fifth-inning double was the lone Mudcats hit.
Brady Nolz took the loss, striking out nine over his six innings of work. Mudcat pitching combined for 14 strikeouts in the contest.
ALEXANDRIA 000 120 000 — 3 7 0
PARKSTON 000 000 000 — 0 1 0
Tyson Gau and Michael Schoettmer; Brady Nolz, Jake Weber (7), Nate Doering (9) and Dillon Stadlman, Brady Albrecht (7)
