The Yankton Bucks bounced back from their first setback of the season to score a 2-0 victory over Brookings in Eastern South Dakota Conference boys’ soccer action on Thursday at Crane-Youngworth Field.
Sam Herbert and Will Pavlish each scored for Yankton (5-1-1). Alex Nockels added an assist.
Zach Loest scored his fifth shutout of the season in goal, stopping five shots.
Yankton continues its streak of five matches in 10 days at O’Gorman on Saturday. Start time is set for 9 a.m.
Yankton won the JV match 4-0 behind two goals and an assist from Simon Schulz. Sam Huber and Colton Griffin each scored a goal. Lance Donner and Ryker Heinz each had an assist in the victory.
Patrick Gurney preserved the shutout in goal, stopping three shots.
