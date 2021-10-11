VERMILLION — The University of South Dakota volleyball team swept North Dakota 25-14, 25-14, 25-17 Monday evening inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center in Vermillion.
Elizabeth Juhnke tallied eight kills and four blocks to pace the Coyotes (9-7, 6-1). Madison Harms added seven kills and Aimee Adams six. Madison Jurgens tallied 27 assists and Lolo Weideman seven. Weideman added 17 digs and Jurgens nine. Brooklyn Bollweg pitched in eight digs.
Lexi Ahrens led North Dakota (1-19, 0-8) with four kills and three blocks. Taylor Pribyl added four kills. Madi Hart recorded 15 digs and Maddy Hronyak seven. Kortney Carney picked up eight assists.
The Coyotes are back in action Thursday night at Omaha at 7 p.m.
