Even though the Hartington Cedar Catholic girls came into the 2021-22 season with back-to-back state tournament appearances under their belts, they still had questions.
With a late-season surge, including a 22-point rout of a 20-win Ravenna team in the district finals, the Trojan girls showed that they’ve found some of those answers.
Cedar Catholic takes a 13-15 record to the Nebraska State Class D1 Girls’ Basketball Tournament. The eighth-seeded Trojans will face top-seeded Elmwood-Murdock (23-3) on Tuesday at 1:30 p.m. at Lincoln Southwest High School.
“We knew we had some girls coming back that could make some noise,” said Cedar Catholic head coach Craig Wortmann. “But when you have a team that has two or three sophomores or freshmen on the court at once, it takes time for them to get in sync with each other.”
Part of the challenge of getting “in sync” was integrating MaKenna Noecker back into the lineup. The junior guard, who missed all of last season due to injury, bounced back this season to lead the squad in scoring (19.1 ppg). She also ranks among the team leaders in steals with 72.
“It’s been quite the motivating season,” she said. “We have been playing together for quite some time, so we have a lot of heart in the game.”
The Trojans got off to a rough start, going 1-6 against a schedule that included defending Class C2 champion Crofton and Dakota Valley, a quality South Dakota team that counted as a Class B opponent.
“We’ve had our ups and downs this year,” said senior Jordyn Steffen. “But toward the end, we knew what we had to do. We had to come out ready to play.”
The Trojans have handled opponents in their class, though they only played two during the regular season.
Steffen (7.3 ppg, 3 rpg, 24 assists) and junior Laney Kathol (7.0 ppg, 8.0 rpg, 91 blocked shots, 74 steals, 48 assists) have been key contributors for the Trojans, noted Wortmann.
“Jordyn has come on of late. She struggled with her shot early, but she’s picked up on defense as well,” he said. “Laney fills a stat line — blocks, assists, steals. She’s a tough matchup for other teams.
“We have a couple others who chip in when they can.”
Sophomore Katy Jones (4.8 ppg, 2.2 rpg, 22 assists, 37 steals), sophomore Grace Wortmann (2.5 ppg, 1.4 rpg), freshman Lauren Bernecker (2.2 ppg, 1.8 rpg, 16 assists, 21 steals, 11 blocked shots), sophomore Samantha Pick (1.4 ppg, 1.5 rpg, 15 steals) and senior Cadyn Uttecht (1.2 rpg) have all played in most of the games for the Trojans.
The Trojans face a tall task in Elmwood-Murdock, specifically 6-5 senior Brenna Schmidt (11 ppg, 6.9 rpg, 32 blocked shots).
“Elmwood-Murdock is similar to a couple of the teams we play,” Coach Wortmann said. “Schmidt is going to cause issues for us. Their guards move well and move the ball well.”
Knights senior Alexis Bacon (11.1 ppg, 6 rpg, 59 assists, 36 steals), sophomore Tatum Backemeyer (8.6 ppg, 34 assists) and senior Bailey Frahm (6.3 ppg, 3.1 rpg, 101 assists, 56 steals) will also pose challenges for the Trojans.
For the Trojans to earn an extended stay in Lincoln, they will need to defend well.
“The biggest thing for us is defense. Defense is always number one,” Kathol said. “We have to have good defense and box out.”
The winner of the Cedar Catholic/Elmwood-Murdock matchup will face the winner of the matchup between fourth-seeded Shelton (25-1) and fifth-seeded Niobrara-Verdigre (18-8). That semifinal will take place on March 10 at 9 a.m. at the Bob Devaney Sports Center.
The third place game is set for March 11 at 3 p.m. at Lincoln East. The championship will be played on March 12 at 9 a.m. at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
