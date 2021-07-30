TOKYO, Japan — Three time NCAA Champion and University of South Dakota alum Chris Nilsen was one of 11 pole vaulters to clear 5.75 meters (18-10 ¼) and one of 14 vaulters to advance to the Olympic final in men’s pole vault Saturday morning in Tokyo, Japan.
Nilsen is one of two finalists to not miss a vault, clearing 5.5 meters, 5.65 meters and 5.75 meters on his first try. The other vaulter to accomplish that feat is Bo Kanda Lita Baehre of Germany.
Nilsen’s Team USA counterpart Kc Lightfoot also qualified for the final clearing 5.75 on his first try to be the top qualifier from Group A. The third Team USA member, Matt Ludwig, missed the final.
Nilsen, Lita Baehre and world record holder Armand Duplantis were the top three qualifiers in Group B. Duplantis missed his first attempt of the day at 5.5 meters, but was perfect after.
Nilsen is competing in his first Olympic Games, but won three NCAA titles during his time at USD. He was also a gold medalist at the 2019 Pan American Games and was a part of the 2017 World Championships, representing Team USA.
Nilsen is USD’s fourth Olympian on record. His coach Derek Miles is with him in Tokyo, and is a three-time Olympian from USD.
The 11 vaulters that cleared 5.75 meters and the top three that cleared 5.65 meters on tiebreakers advance to the final in the men’s pole vault. The men’s pole vault final is scheduled for 5:20 a.m. Central Time Tuesday.
