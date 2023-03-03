LINCOLN, Neb. — Just as Oakland-Craig did against Ponca in the opening round, the Knights found a way to put Crofton off its game on the way to a 58-39 victory over the Warriors in the Class C2 semifinals of the Nebraska State Girls’ Basketball Tournament, Friday at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln.

The victory sends the Knights (24-4) to the state championship game for the first time in program history. Oakland-Craig will face Pender, which won the late semifinal Friday afternoon.

