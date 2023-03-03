LINCOLN, Neb. — Just as Oakland-Craig did against Ponca in the opening round, the Knights found a way to put Crofton off its game on the way to a 58-39 victory over the Warriors in the Class C2 semifinals of the Nebraska State Girls’ Basketball Tournament, Friday at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln.
The victory sends the Knights (24-4) to the state championship game for the first time in program history. Oakland-Craig will face Pender, which won the late semifinal Friday afternoon.
Crofton (24-3) will play for third place for a second consecutive year.
Sadie Nelson scored 21 points to lead Oakland-Craig. Chaney Nelson finished with 12 points in the victory.
Caitlin Guenther finished with 10 points for Crofton. Cassie Allen and Sammie Allen each had eight points.
As the Warriors prepared for the semifinal matchup — a rematch of last year’s third place game — Crofton head coach Maggie Moon saw many similarities with their own style of play.
“We were playing a team that was a lot like us in how they approached the game,” she said. “We just had a few too many misses.”
Crofton led 12-11 after a back-and-forth first quarter, but the Knights got back-to-back threes from Adilen Rennerfeldt and Sadie Davis to start the second quarter, then had a 9-1 run midway through the period to claim a 26-16 edge.
“We got rattled when they started hitting some shots,” Moon said. “And when you get rattled against a team like them, they feed off it.”
The Warriors lead Oakland-Craig to two field goals in the third quarter, but Crofton could not take advantage and trailed 36-29 after three.
“We were able to slow them down offensively, but we struggled to hit a shot,” Moon said.
Oakland-Craig put the game out of reach in the fourth quarter, hitting 12 of 18 from the line and hitting enough shots to pull away.
Now Crofton turns its attentions to Guardian Angels Central Catholic and the final game of the season. It is the third meeting with the fellow Mid-State Conference foe, with the teams splitting the first two meetings.
“We told the girls that we want to send our seniors out with a win,” Moon said, referring to Blair Jordan and Vanessa Sprakel. “Also, one of our season goals was to not lose two games in a row.”
Follow @JCimburek on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.