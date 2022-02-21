VERMILLION — The Vermillion Tanagers built a 63-13 halftime lead on the way to a 98-28 victory over Flandreau Indian in boys’ basketball action on Monday.
Jake Jensen scored 22 points to lead Vermillion. Wyatt Gestring went 5-of-8 from three-point range, finishing with 17 points. Carter Skogsberg posted 14 points and nine rebounds, and Ty Hertz had five assists in the victory.
Malik Long led Flandreau Indian with 17 points.
Vermillion, 14-6, begins Region 4A Tournament play next week. Flandreau Indian travels to Crazy Horse on Thursday.
FLANDREAU INDIAN (1-12) 8 5 11 4 — 28
VERMILLION (14-6) 31 32 25 10 — 98
Irene-Wakonda 64, Bon Homme 49
TYNDALL — Conner Libby scored 17 points to lead Irene-Wakonda past Bon Homme 64-49 in boys’ basketball action on Monday.
Mason Johnson scored 14 points and Jake Kuhl added 12 points in the victory.
For Bon Homme, Carter Uecker scored nine points. Karsten Kozak had eight points, and Riley Rothschadl added five steals and five assists.
Both teams begin post-season play next week.
IRENE-WAKONDA (8-12) 17 13 18 16 — 64
BON HOMME (6-14) 9 10 11 19 — 49
