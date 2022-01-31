WYNOT, Neb. — Top-seeded Wynot jumped out to a 24-10 lead after one quarter and rolled to a 77-39 victory over Homer in the opening round of the Lewis & Clark Conference boys’ basketball tournament, Monday at Wynot, Nebraska.
Dylan Heine scored 16 points to lead Wynot. Charlie Schroeder and Jack Kuchta each scored 14 points in the victory.
Tim Harris led Homer with 15 points and eight rebounds.
Wynot, 16-1, hosts Laurel-Concord-Coleridge in the semifinals on Thursday. Homer takes on Wausa at Walthill in consolation action on Thursday.
HOMER (6-13) 10 10 11 8 — 39
WYNOT (16-1) 24 19 21 13 — 77
LCC 79, Wausa 47
WYNOT, Neb. — Laurel-Concord-Coleridge built a 43-18 halftime lead on the way to a 79-47 victory over Wausa in the opening round of the Lewis & Clark Conference boys’ basketball tournament, Monday at Wynot, Nebraska.
Jake Rath finished with 19 points and 11 rebounds to lead a balanced Laurel-Concord-Coleridge attack. Grant Erwin went 4-of-7 from three-point range, finishing with 14 points. Lucas Rasmussen and Evan Haisch each had 11 points. Wilton Roberts added four steals in the victory.
Jaxon Claussen led Wausa with 22 points. Jon Nissen added 10 points.
LCC, 15-4, will face top-seeded Wynot in the semifinals on Thursday in Wynot. Wausa, 12-6, will play Homer at Walthill in consolation action on Thursday.
WAUSA (12-6) 7 11 16 13 — 47
LAUREL-CON.-COL. (15-4) 23 20 18 18 — 79
Ponca 48, Randolph 33
PLAINVIEW, Neb. — Dalton Lamprecht blistered the nets from long distance, going 5-of-6 from three-point range to lead Ponca past Randolph 48-33 in the opening round of Clark Division action in the Lewis & Clark Conference Tournament, Monday in Plainview, Nebraska.
Lamprecht finished with 21 points and six steals for Ponca. Zach Fernau had 11 points. Taylor Korth added nine points.
No statistics were reported for Randolph.
Ponca will head to Bloomfield for semifinal action on Thursday. Randolph will play in consolation action on Thursday.
RANDOLPH (1-15) 9 7 12 5 — 33
PONCA (6-12) 9 10 14 15 — 47
Bloomfield 52, Winside 23
BLOOMFIELD, Neb. — Layne Warrior scored a game-high 26 points to lead Bloomfield past Winside 52-23 in the opening round of Clark Division action in the Lewis & Clark Conference Tournament, Monday in Bloomfield, Nebraska.
The Bees’ victory avenged a 48-38 loss to Winside on Jan. 27.
Dean Kruger and Dax Behmer each scored seven points for Winside.
WINSIDE (2-14) 8 7 4 4 — 23
BLOOMFIELD (7-10) 14 13 13 12 — 52
Creighton 66, Tri County Northeast 57
BLOOMFIELD, Neb. — Cade Hammer scored a game-high 24 points as Creighton downed Tri County Northeast 66-57 in the opening round of Clark Division action in the Lewis & Clark Conference Tournament, Monday in Bloomfield, Nebraska.
Brody Eggers scored 16 points and Taylor Nilson added 13 points for Creighton.
For TCN, Josh Olesen scored 13 points. Brock Mackling scored 11 points and Ty Krommenhoek added 10 points for the Wolfpack.
Creighton will return to Bloomfield to face the home Bees in semifinal action on Thursday. TCN will face Winside in consolation play on Thursday.
CREIGHTON (4-13) 17 15 18 16 — 66
TRI CO. NE. (6-11) 10 13 12 22 — 57
