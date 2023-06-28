GAYVILLE — Gayville-Volin scored at least three runs in each inning to claim a 15-5 victory over the Yankton White Sox in 16-under baseball action on Wednesday.
Preston Karstens went 3-for-4 with a double and four RBI for Yankton. Nathaniel Selchert went 3-for-3 with three RBI and three runs scored. Hunter Krueger and Jeremiah Gustad each had two hits, with Krueger driving in three runs. Spencer Karstens doubled, and Hunter Wuebben and Grayson Rice each had a hit in the victory.
