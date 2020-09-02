EDITOR’S NOTE: This is a new weekly feature for our Yankton High School football coverage. In advance of each week’s game, we will examine five areas to watch for the upcoming game.
The Yankton High School football team remembers all too well running off the field in North Sioux City last year as the Dakota Valley players celebrated a big win.
How will the Bucks respond this year?
They’ll get their shot at redemption when they host Dakota Valley, of the Class 11A ranks, tonight (Friday) at 7 p.m. at Crane-Youngworth Field — which will feature limited attendance due to COVID-19 precautions.
Yankton comes into tonight’s showdown riding high after last week’s 58-10 season-opening win out in Spearfish.
Here is a look at five areas for the matchup between the Bucks and Panthers.
Two Quarterbacks
To assume the starting quarterback reins vacated by the graduation of Cooper Cornemann, the Bucks moved do-it-all weapon Trevor Fitzgerald to quarterback for this season.
Another quarterback, sophomore Rugby Ryken, also played a key role in last week’s season-opening victory.
Fitzgerald completed 3-of-4 passes for 65 yards with two touchdowns and also carried the ball five times for 65 yards. He also had a kickoff return for a touchdown called back on a penalty.
Ryken handled most of the passing plays, with a 9-of-12 performance for 150 yards with an interception.
“We think they both had really good games,” head coach Brady Muth said. “There are definitely some things they can both do to get better, but they both bring their own skill set to the field.”
When it comes down to it, the Bucks are better off having both options depending on the particular situation in a game, according to Muth.
“Our coaching staff will have to work to make sure we continue to do the best thing for the team,” he said.
Emergence Of ‘Swanny?’
All throughout the preseason, Yankton head coach Brady Muth raved about the potential of sophomore Gavin Swanson — and even about his ability to do backflips, which was showcased more than a few times to start practices.
Swanson broke on to the scene right away, as he blocked a punt and returned it for a touchdown during last week’s victory in Spearfish.
Kicking Depth
The Bucks showcased their kicking depth in last week’s win, as sophomore returner Trevor Paulsen and junior newcomer Gavin Fortner both saw action.
Fortner, who is also on Yankton’s boys’ soccer team, was a perfect 8-for-8 on extra points.
According to Muth, the kicking competition is “clearing up a little bit more for us.”
“Paulie has a really big leg and that translates to kickoff and punt,” the coach said. “He is a capable place kicker too, and he wants to be that guy, and he can be that guy, but so is Gavin. Gavin has a great ability to stay calm through the process.”
Scouting The Panthers
A year ago, Dakota Valley scored 19 straight points and used a pair of touchdowns in the final minute of the second quarter to defeat Yankton 46-34 … Yankton’s Trevor Fitzgerald returned a kickoff for a touchdown and had a second kickoff return for a score called back on a penalty … Dakota Valley, 6-4, lost in the first round of the Class 11A playoffs last year.
Rather than focus too much on what Yankton has or what the Bucks might do, the Panthers are focused on their side of the matchup, according to head coach Jeff VanDenHul.
“Early in the season, we really look more at where we can improve than worry about any opponent,” he said.
Dakota Valley opened its season last week with a 22-16 home loss to Madison … The Panthers got a big game from senior Tommy Nikkel (a transfer from Vermillion): He rushed for 170 yards and two touchdowns, with one of those scores coming on an 85-yard run … The Panthers did most of their offensive damage on the ground, with 288 of their 217 yards coming on rushes.
“We had too many breakdowns last week and we need to get those fixed so we can be more consistent in all three phases of the game,” VanDenHul said. “Discipline and consistency are the two areas we are concentrating on this week.”
Dakota Valley, according to Muth, is a “scary team.”
“They are big; really big,” the Yankton coach said. “They have speed, and the scheme they run is scary, with the amount of ball fakes and how many of those big bodies they are getting to the hole.”
If Yankton is to have a shot at the victory, it will have to set the pace in terms of physicality, Muth added.
They Said It
A year ago, Yankton opened its season with a lopsided win over Spearfish, but according to senior lineman Zavier Leonard, the Bucks got ahead of themselves — they lost to Dakota Valley the next week.
“The mentality we have on this team is completely different from what we had last year; the leadership is completely different,” Leonard said. “We’ll be ready and way more focused.”
