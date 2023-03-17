ABERDEEN — Gage Goettertz and Kobee Sherman each scored 20 points to lead Viborg-Hurley past Ethan 56-42 in the consolation semifinals of the South Dakota State Class B Boys’ Basketball Tournament, Friday in Aberdeen.
Goettertz also had six assists and three steals for Viborg-Hurley (21-4), which will face Castlewood (19-6) in the fifth place game today (Saturday) at 1:45 p.m. Nick Hanson posted a double-double, finishing with 10 points, 10 rebounds and three blocked shots. Brady Schroedermeier added three steals in the victory.
