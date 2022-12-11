FAULKTON — Elk Point-Jefferson beat out Kimball-White Lake-Platte-Geddes (KWLPG) for team honors in the 14-team Faulkton Invitational wrestling tournament, held Saturday.
EPJ scored 162 points, with KWLPG finishing at 150. Oakes, North Dakota (145) was third.
Ben Swatek (170) and Gavin Jacobs (182) each won titles for EPJ. Owen Rigg finished second at 113 pounds.
For KWLPG, Kasen Konstanz (126), Gavin Braun (132), Iden Myers (138) and Carter Lenz (152) won titles.
Burke-Gregory Inv.
GREGORY — Miller-Highmore-Harrold beat out Bon Homme-Avon for top honors in the Burke-Gregory Wrestling Tournament, Saturday in Gregory.
Miller-Highmore-Harrold finished at 160, followed by Bon Homme-Avon (135.5) and Redfield (119). Marion-Freeman (76) was sixth. Viborg-Hurley-Irene-Wakonda (16) placed 10th, with Andes Central-Dakota Christian (10) in 11th.
For Bon Homme-Avon, Isaac Crownover won the 182-pound title, earning his 200th career victory in the process. Jackson Caba (152) and Jackson Kaul (120) also won for BH-A, with Calvin Caba (126) and Tyler Tjeerdsma (145) each placing second.
Marion-Freeman was led by runner-up finishes from Easton Tschetter (106) and Keaton Preheim (132). Jacob Johnson (220) earned a runner-up finish for VH-IW. Carlin Hopkins led AC-DC with a third place finish at 145 pounds.
Ken Ruml Inv.
HOWARD — McCook Central-Montrose edged Parker by five points for top honors in the 16-team Ken Ruml Invitational wrestling tournament, Saturday in Howard.
MCM finished at 129.5 points, followed by Parker (124.5) and Kingsbury County (113.5). Parkston (111) was fourth, with Wagner (96.5) seventh.
Parker was led by a pair of champions, Charlie Patten (195) and Levi Wieman (220). Two other Pheasants wrestled in the finals, each finishing second: Dylan Buseman (126) and Andrew Even (152).
Porter Neugebauer (170) and Kolter Kramer (182) won titles for Parkston, with Kaden Holzbauer (138) finishing second.
Karstyn Lhotak (120) and Jhett Breen (145) won titles for Wagner. Tim Bouza (220) finished second.
Stanton Inv.
STANTON, Neb. — David City edged out Plainview for top honors in the 19-team Stanton Invitational wrestling tournament, held Saturday.
David City scored 216 points, beating out the Pirates (199). Quad County Northeast (116) was a distant third, with Cedar Catholic (108.5) fourth.
Quad County Northeast was led by a pair of champions, Ajay Gubbels (182) and Kolby Casey (220). Cedar Catholic had three runner-up finishers: Braeden Kleinschmit (138), Kale Korth (170) and Cole Bensen (182).
Tri County Northeast scored seven points on the day.
Battle Creek Duals
BATTLE CREEK, Neb. — Crofton-Bloomfield finished fourth in the seven-team field of the Battle Creek Duals wrestling tournament, held Saturday.
Battle Creek topped Crofton-Bloomfield 54-24 in the third place match. The squad dropped to the third place match with a 54-17 loss to Schuyler.
In pool play, Crofton-Bloomfield beat Oakland-Craig 45-19 and Summerland 48-28. Lincoln Southwest topped Crofton-Bloomfield 51-22 in the other match.
Jim Henrich Westerner Inv.
AKRON, Iowa — Boyden-Hull-Rock Valley edged Kingsley-Pierson by 3 1/2 points for top honors in the Jim Henrich Westerner Invitational wrestling tournament, held Saturday in Akron, Iowa.
BHRV scored 176.5 points, followed by Kingsley-Pierson (173) and Bishop Heelan (153.5).
Creighton scored 12 points on the day, led by a third place finish from Jorgan Condon at 145 pounds. Ponca was held scoreless.
Girls: Battle At The Point
WEST POINT, Neb. — Crofton finished fourth in the 32-team Battle at the Point girls’ wrestling tournament, held on Saturday.
South Sioux City won the title with 192 points, edging out Grand Island (182). Pierce (116) was third, followed by Crofton (97) and Omaha North (96).
All five Crofton wrestlers earned top-six finishes, led by a 145-pound title from Rylie Arens. Madison Petersen (125) and Annabelle Poppe (170) each finished second.
Viborg-Hurley-Irene-Wakonda finished 16th with 40 points, led by a third place finish from Lauren Petersen (190) and a fourth place finish from Gia Miller (170).
Niobrara-Verdigre scored three points in the event, with Danika Runnels (105) placing sixth.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.