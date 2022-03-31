BROOKINGS — Haleigh Timmer capped a big night with a basket with 38 seconds remaining, giving South Dakota State the lead for good in a 62-59 victory in the semifinals of the Women’s National Invitational Tournament, Thursday at Frost Arena.
The victory sends SDSU (28-9) to the championship game of the WNIT. The Jackrabbits will host Seton Hall, a 74-73 winner over Middle Tennessee State, on Saturday at 2 p.m.
Myah Selland finished with 24 points and nine rebounds for SDSU. Timmer scored 15 points on 7-of-9 shooting, and added seven rebounds.
IImar’I Thomas led UCLA (18-14) with 24 points. Charisma Osborn added 11 points and eight assists.
The teams played to a 40-40 draw through three quarters, but SDSU jumped out to a 46-41 lead to start the final frame. UCLA raced back to take a 53-52 edge, and the teams traded leads until the final minute.
SDSU tied the game with 1:13 to play on a Selland three-pointer. After the Jackrabbit defense forced a shot clock violation, Selland drove the lane and kicked out to Timmer on the baseline for the go-ahead basket.
UCLA had a chance to tie the game in the closing seconds but could not get a three-point attempt to fall.
Thursday’s meeting was the second matchup of the season between the Jackrabbits and Bruins. The first, during the Gulf Coast Showcase, also went to SDSU, 76-66.
