VERMILLION – South Dakota women’s tennis player Grace Chadick has earned a wild-card berth into the ITA Tennis-Point National Summer Championships which begin Friday at Scott Speicher Memorial Tennis Center on the campus of Florida State University.
Chadick, who will be joining the Coyotes this fall after playing her freshman collegiate season at Central Oklahoma, accumulated 700 points during the six-week ITA Summer Circuit to earn her berth into the 64-player main draw. She was one of three players to have 700 points, which tied for the top mark during the Summer Circuit play.
