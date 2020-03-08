SIOUX FALLS – For the second time in as many years, the South Dakota State Jackrabbits lose in the quarterfinals of the Summit League Tournament, this time against Purdue-Fort Wayne 77-74 Saturday night in the Denny Sanford Premier Center.
The first half of the game was a track meet. After the first five minutes, the two teams had put up 18 shots, with the Mastodons holding a 14-12 lead. In Noah Freidel’s first game at the Summit League tournament, he had 11 points at the under-12 minute media timeout.
“I thought we were playing hard but we were playing a little anxious and we were getting spread out a little bit,” Henderson said.
The Mastodons also came out of the gates hot. Hitting eight three pointers in the first half and shooting 45.1% (16-35) from the field. The Jacks put up eight less shots and made six fewer (10-27). Purdue-Fort Wayne built up a 40-33 lead at the break. The Mastodons led SDSU at halftime in Brookings the last time these two met.
“We learned a great lesson in Brookings this year,” Mastodon head coach Jon Coffman said. “We had them down 36-26 at the half, and I didn’t do a very good job at halftime. I have a number of newcomers I didn’t draw attention to the fact that South Dakota State has one of the best fan bases in the country.”
The Jackrabbits built a bit of momentum early in the second half, cutting the lead down to two at 55-53 with 10 minutes to play. SDSU took their first lead since 12-10 came with 8:47 to play at 58-57 due to free throws by Alou Dillon. Matt Holba answered with a 3-pointer 15 seconds later to give the Mastodons the lead back at 60-58.
Alex Arians hit a lay-up and Holba answered with another 3-pointer to give the Mastadons a 63-60 advantage. Freidel, who scored 35 of SDSU 74 points, drained a 3-pointer ot tie the game at 63 with 5:40 to play.
Purdue-Fort Wayne took a five point lead at 70-65 with 1:45 to play. The Jackrabbits got back within one point at 70-69 with 70 seconds left. DeMierre Black made a lay-up to give the Mastodons a 72-69 lead with 51 seconds left.
With 22.6 seconds left, Purdue-Fort Wayne led 75-71. Freidel hit one more big shot, cutting the lead to one at 75-74 with 14.4 seconds to play. The Mastodons broke through the Jackrabbits defense on the in-bound play and made a layup to extend the lead to three, and SDSU was unable to get a clean look up at the buzzer, giving the Mastodons a 77-74 win.
Holba led the Mastodons with 21 points and seven rebounds. Jarred Godfrey contributed 12 points, seven assists and six rebounds. Deonte Billups pitched in 12 points and Brian Patrick 11.
Freidel led SDSUwith 35 points on 11-of-20 shooting. Arians added a double-double of 15 points and 10 rebounds.
The Mastodons, in their final Summit League tournament as they leave for the Horizon League this summer, will play the winner of South Dakota and North Dakota Monday night at 8:30 p.m. in the Denny Sanford Premier Center.
PURDUE-FORT WAYNE
Dylan Carl 3-6 0-0 6, Matt Holba 7-14 1-2 21, Jarred Godfrey 5-14 1-2 12, Brain Patrick 3-9 2-2 11, Deonte Billups 5-10 0-2 12, Cameron Benford 1-2 0-0 2, DemIerre Black 3-5 2-2 8, Marcus DeBerry 2-5 0-0 5, Tionne Rollins 0-2 0-0 0. TOTALS: 29-67 6-10 77.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
Baylor Scheierman 1-5 2-2 4, Matt Dentlinger 2-6 2-2 6, Noah Freidel 11-20 6-8 35, Alex Arians 6-11 2-2 15, David Wingett 1-4 0-0 3, Brandon Key 0-1 0-0 0, Alou Dillon 2-3 2-3 6. TOTALS: 24-54 17-22 74.
At The Half: PFW 40, SDSU 33. Three-Pointers: PFW 13-36 (Holba 6-13, Patrick 3-6, Billups 2-5, DeBerry 1-3, Godfrey 1-7, Rollins 0-2), SDSU 9-28 (Freidel 7-14, Mims 1-4, Arians 1-5, Dillon 0-1, Wingett 0-1, Scheierman 0-3). Rebounds: SDSU 37 (Arians 10), PFW 36 (Holba 7). Personal Fouls: PFW 14, SDSU 12. Techincal Fouls: Carl 2nd 10:36. Assists: PFW 22 (Godfrey 7), SDSU 8 (Arians 3, Dentlinger 3). Turnovers: SDSU 12, PFW 10. Steals: PFW 9 (Patrick 3), SDSU 2 (Dentlinger 1, Arians 1). Blocked Shots: PFW 4 (Carl 1, Billups 1, Black 1, Rollins 1), SDSU 2 (Dentlinger 1, Arians 1). Attendance: 8,614.
