WAGNER — Reed Rus and Lincoln Klooz tallied three touchdowns each in Mt. Vernon-Plankinton’s 54-26 win over Wagner Saturday in Wagner.
Rus tallied 140 yards and Klooz 112 to go with their three touchdowns each for Mt. Vernon-Plankinton. Griffin Tobin added 131 yards and a touchdown rushing.
Dustin Honomichl tallied 202 passing yards and two touchdowns for Wagner. Nolan Dvorak tallied 63 yards receiving. Honomichl added two rushing scores. Both touchdown passes were from Honomichl to Dvorak.
Cole Prander tallied nine tackles for the Mt. Vernon-Plankinton defense. Dvorak tallied 15 tackles for Wagner.
Wagner is at Jim River to conclude their regular season Friday in Menno.
MVP 14 16 8 16 —54
WAGNER 0 14 6 6 —26
Friday
Homer 55, Randolph 14
HOMER, Neb. — Avery Overfelt rushed for 156 yards and three scores to lead Homer to a 55-14 victory over Ranbdolph Friday night in Homer, Nebraska.
Austin Baker and Josh Sanford score two rushing touchdowns each for Homer. Baker added 52 yards passing to his 43 rushing yards. McKale Houfek added 78 rushing yards.
Collyn Beal rushed for 112 yards and a touchdown for Randolph. Isaiah Salmon added 50 yards passing and a touchdown. Bryson Eledge hauled in one pass, a 14-yard score.
Eledge grabbed an interception for the Randolph defense.
RANDOLPH 8 6 0 0 —14
HOMER 14 15 20 6 —55
Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 58, Wakefield 38
WAKEFIELD, Neb. — Evan Haisch tallied six touchdowns in Laurel-Concord-Coleridge’s 58-38 win over Wakefield Friday night in Wakefield, Nebraska.
Haisch rushed for 212 yards and six touchdowns on 16 carries for the Bears. Evan Schmitt added 50 passing yards and a touchdown.
Dan Puppe added 12 tackles for the Bears defense.
LCC 14 14 22 8 —58
WAKEFIELD 6 8 16 8 —38
Jim River 52, TDAACDC 27
TRIPP — Dawson Bietz tallied three total scores to lead Jim River to a 52-27 win over Tripp-Delmont-Armour-Andes Central-Dakota Christian Friday night in Tripp.
Bietz threw for 100 yards and a touchdown and added 79 rushing yards and two touchdowns for Jim River. Turner Nicholson ran for 147 yards and two scores. Treyton Sayler added 103 yards and a score. Logan Sayler pitched in 38 yards and a touchdown. Logan Sayler added 47 receiving yards and a touchdown.
Cade Faulkner threw for 274 yards and four touchdowns and added 45 rushing yards for TDAACDC. Trey Sparks hauled in eight passes for 218 yards and three touchdowns. Rizon Clark added 54 yards receiving and a touchdown.
JIM RIVER 12 20 6 14 —52
TDAACDC 13 7 7 0 —27
Hartington-Newcastle 46, Elkhorn Valley 16
ELKHORN VALLEY, Neb. — Lane Heimes tallied five total touchdowns to lead Hartington-Newcastle to a 46-16 win over Elkhorn Valley Friday night in Elkhorn Valley, Nebraska.
Heimes rushed for 239 yards and threw for 26 yards for Hartington-Newcastle. Heimes tallied four rushing scores and one passing score to Jake Peitz. Peitz added 69 yards rushing and a rushing score. Reece Morten scored a one-yard touchdown.
No stats reported for Elkhorn Valley.
HARTINGTON-NEWCASTLE 20 6 6 14 —46
ELKHORN VALLEY 16 0 0 0 —16
Wynot 41, Osmond 18
WYNOT, Neb. — Dylan Heine threw four touchdowns in a 41-18 Wynot victory over Osmond Friday.
Heine completed 20-of-22 passes for 214 yards and the four touchdowns for Wynot. Collin Wieseler tallied 33 yards receiving and two scores. Zach Foxhoven pitched in 81 yards receiving and a score. Charlie Schroeder caught one pass for 16 yards and a touchdown. Foxhoven tallied 65 rushing yards.
Patrick Vinson threw for 138 yards for Osmond. Vinson added 63 rushing yards and Alex Vinson 64 rushing yards.
