HASTINGS, Neb. — Hastings held off Mount Marty 55-52 in Great Plains Athletic Conference women’s basketball action on Saturday.
Mount Marty trailed 41-33 after three quarters, but the Lancers outscored the Broncos 19-14 in the final 10 minutes to close the gap.
Olivia Kugler and Allison Bauer each scored 11 points for Hastings. Mariyah Avila added nine points in the victory.
For Mount Marty, Eve Millar scored a game-high 13 points. Macy Kempf and Emma Jarovski each had 10 points. Abbie Jennings grabbed eight rebounds.
Mount Marty hosts rival Dakota Wesleyan on Tuesday. Start time is set for 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.