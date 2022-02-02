Jayden Lightner, Jaden Kral and Cameron Zahrbock each expressed it in different ways, but the trio of Yankton seniors came to the same conclusion.
They wanted to continue their academic and athletic careers in Yankton.
The three Yankton High School seniors each signed Wednesday to attend Mount Marty University and compete in football for the Lancers.
Zahrbock and Lightner each were three-year starters for the Bucks, with Kral starting the past two seasons.
Lightner was the team’s Alzado Award winner, recording 57 tackles (30 solo) and a fumble recovery.
“Two of the things we look for is a love of football and toughness, and he has plenty of both,” said MMU head coach John Michaletti.
Lightner said the campus and the program had a “homey” feel.
“It’s a new program,” he said. “I feel I will be able to grow with them.”
Lightner plans to major in exercise science with the goal of attending Augustana’s graduate physical therapy program.
Zahrbock leaves Yankton High School ranked third in career receiving yards (1,417) and fourth in career receptions (84). On the season he had 38 catches for 543 yards and four touchdowns, ranking third in all three categories.
“Cameron has big play ability,” Michaletti said. “He’s going to continue to build on that and have a bright future.”
Staying close to home appealed to Zahrbock for multiple reasons.
“The coaches helped me feel really at home,” he said. “Also, I’ll get to watch my other brother excel in football and get to watch him play.”
Zahrbock plans to major in business at MMU.
Kral caught 24 passes for 244 yards and a score this season.
“His size was very appealing,” Michaletti said of the 6-6 receiver. “We see him working as a wide receiver or putting on some weight and being a tight end.”
Kral, who interns with the “Coach Rozy” training program that both YHS and MMU employ, has gotten to connect with many of his future teammates already.
“I’ve gotten to know the guys and the coaching staff,” he said. “It’s like a whole brotherhood up there, a family.”
Part of that family includes some of his former Bucks teammates, Trevor Fitzgerald and Brodey Petersen. Former Bucks Rex Ryken and Justin Cap are also on the MMU roster.
“I’ve been talking a lot with Trevor and Brodey,” Kral said. “It is an influence to know my old pals, my old teammates are there.”
Kral is undecided on a major but is leaning toward nursing. He also plans to play basketball during his time at MMU.
For Yankton head coach Brady Muth, seeing his former players continue their playing careers after their time at YHS is rewarding.
“As a high school coach it’s so much fun to go to a college game, see guys you coached compete at that level, then talk to them after the game,” he said.
The Yankton trio were among 24 athletes that signed with MMU on Wednesday. Among those athletes was another former Buck, Owen Warren, who transferred to Brandon Valley after his sophomore year.
The Lancers, who also had 10 transfers sign, expect to sign a few more athletes before closing the book on the 2022 recruiting class, Michaletti said.
Raab Headed To DWU
Yankton’s Max Raab spent the past several years seeing the Dakota Wesleyan campus and athletic program through the eyes of his brother Nick.
Now he will experience DWU for himself.
“The university is nice. The coaches have been talking to me for a while, and they are very caring,” Max Raab said. “Most important, it’s a good fit for me.”
Raab caught 25 passes for 345 yards and three touchdowns last season. Defensively, he made 25 tackles and recorded 1 1/2 sacks.
A two-year starter for the Bucks, Raab was named honorable mention All-State for Class 11AA. He was also the Bucks’ “Most Inspirational” player.
“I’m excited to see Max progress. I think he’s just scratching the surface of what he’s able to do,” Muth said. “He’s a special athlete. He’s a hard worker who does everything you ask of him.”
Five other area student-athletes were among the 35 signed by DWU on Wednesday:
— Brodey Ballinger of Jefferson, a 6-0, 195-pound linebacker, was a two-year letterwinner for Dakota Valley.
— Nolan Dvorak of Lake Andes, a 6-1, 190-pound tight end, was an all-state tight end for Wagner. A three-sport letterwinner, he was a two-time all-conference honorable mention at catcher.
— Grayson Hanson, a linebacker, was the 2021 Midco Player of the Year in Class 9AA, helping lead Platte-Geddes to two straight state titles. He posted 152 tackles, 83 solo and 14 for loss, this past season. He recorded 54 career tackles for loss, as well as seven interceptions.
— Connor Kessler recorded 201 tackles, 12 sacks, 35 tackles for loss and eight forced fumbles during his career at Viborg-Hurley. He was a two-time all-State selection, as a freshman and junior.
— Calvin Wright, Jr., a 6-3, 275-pound lineman from Wagner, was a two-year starter for the Red Raiders.
Area Athletes Sign
A number of area student-athletes announced their future plans Wednesday, including three that will compete in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference.
Viborg-Hurley’s Hayden Gilbert is headed to Northern State, Vermillion’s Zach Brady will compete for Minnesota State-Mankato and Beresford’s Ashton Tjaden will compete for Minnesota State-Moorhead.
Two area student-athletes will head to Dakota State, including former Canistota-Freeman standout Tyce Ortman. Ortman, who had been at Northwestern (Iowa), transferred to DSU at semester time.
Joining him in Madison will be Zachary Hotchkiss of Delmont, who attends Tripp-Delmont.
Two area student-athletes from Nebraska are headed to Concordia (Nebraska): Jake Peitz of Hartington-Newcastle and Jarrett Anderson of Wausa. Another Nebraskan from the area is headed to Northwestern (Iowa): Colton Vargas of Verdigre.
