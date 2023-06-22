VERMILLION — The Yankton Reds 13-U baseball team took game two of a doubleheader against the Vermillion 14-U team 13-6 Thursday.
Isaac Serck struck out seven Vermillion batters in the win for the Reds. Conrad Dixon added two RBIs on two hits, with Gibson Brooks and Serck adding two hits apiece. Sawyer Maibaum, Brooks, Jackson Kudera and Simon Kampshoff added an RBI apiece.
Matthew Roob and Reise Pittman registered two hits apiece for Vermillion in the contest. Ryne Chapman struck out three batters while Padraig Fulton struck out two batters.
Vermillion 8, Yankton Reds 2
Ryan Vitt registered two RBIs, while Luke Jensen and Grant Roerig registered three strikeouts apiece as the Vermillion 14-U baseball team defeated the Yankton Reds 13-U team 8-2 in a five-inning contest Thursday.
Ryne Chapman added two hits for Vermillion.
Will Sager registered two RBIs for Yankton, while Simon Kampshoff tallied two hits. Chase Cooley struck out six batters in five innings pitched for Yankton.
Tyndall 14-U 1, Canistota-Freeman 14-U 0
The Tyndall Teeners 14-U baseball team won 1-0 on a walk-off walk against Canistota-Freeman Thursday in six innings.
Tyndall held Canistota-Freeman to four hits in the contest.
Oliver Waltner registered two hits in the contest for Canistota. Riley Gall struck out six batters in 5.2 innings pitched.
