VERMILLION — The Yankton Reds 13-U baseball team took game two of a doubleheader against the Vermillion 14-U team 13-6 Thursday.

Isaac Serck struck out seven Vermillion batters in the win for the Reds. Conrad Dixon added two RBIs on two hits, with Gibson Brooks and Serck adding two hits apiece. Sawyer Maibaum, Brooks, Jackson Kudera and Simon Kampshoff added an RBI apiece.

