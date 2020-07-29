Two teams from Yankton and one from Vermillion are among the teams competing in the 14-under ‘B’ and 12-under ‘B’ divisions of the USA Softball Girls’ Fastpitch Northern Nationals Tournament, which begins today (Thursday) at Yankton’s Sertoma Park.
The Yankton Fury Black, coached by Brad Moser, and Vermillion Flamez, Coached by Joe Cleveland, will each compete in the 14-under division. Fifteen teams will compete in that division.
The Yankton Fury Twisters, coached by Samuel Stanage, will compete in the 12-under division. Eleven teams will compete in that division.
Competition begins at 10:30 a.m. today and 8 a.m. on Friday, with pool play running through Friday afternoon. Championship games in each division are set for 1 p.m. on Sunday, with the “if necessary” game to follow.
Pool Play Schedule
14-UNDER ‘B’
Thursday’s Games
Brookings Rebels vs. Vermillion Flamez, 10:30 a.m., Field B
Norfolk Golden Girls Severance vs. Sioux Falls Nitro, 10:30 a.m., Field D
Plover Fastpitch vs. Metro Select 12B, 10:30 a.m., Field C
Blue Thunder vs. Yankton Fury Black, 12:20 p.m., Field B
Brookings Outlaws-Bortnem vs. Norfolk Golden Girls, 12:20 p.m., Field C
FGFA2020 14U Tigers vs. Thunderstruck, 12:20 p.m., Field D
Yankton Fury Black vs. Siouxland Fastpitch, 2:10 p.m., Field B
Vermillion Flamez vs. River City Wolfpack, 2:10 p.m., Field C
Brookings Rebels vs. Fusion Synergy, 2:10 p.m., Field D
Norfolk Golden Girls Severance vs. FGFA2020 Tigers, 4 p.m., Field B
Fusion Synergy vs. River City Wolfpack, 4 p.m., Field C
Sioux Falls Nitro vs. Thunderstruck, 4 p.m., Field D
Blue Thunder vs. Siouxland Fastpitch, 5:50 p.m., Field B
Norfolk Golden Girls vs. Plover Fastpitch, 5:50 p.m., Field C
Brookings Outlaws-Bortnem vs. Metro Select 12B, 7:40 p.m., Field B
Friday’s Games
Blue Thunder vs. Norfolk Golden Girls, 8 a.m., Field A
Brookings Rebels vs. River City Wolfpack, 8 a.m., Field B
Brookings Outlaws-Bortnem vs. Yankton Fury Black, 8 a.m., Field D
Metro Select 12B vs. Siouxland Fastpitch, 9:50 a.m., Field A
Vermillion Flamez vs. Fusion Synergy, 9:50 a.m., Field B
Yankton Fury Black vs. Plover Fastpitch, 9:50 a.m., Field D
Norfolk Golden Girls Severance vs. Thunderstruck, 11:40 a.m., Field A
Sioux Falls Nitro vs. FGFA2020 Tigers, 11:40 a.m., Field B
12-UNDER ‘B’
Thursday’s Games
Yankton Fury Twisters vs. S.F. Eclipse, 10:30 a.m., Field A
Siouxland Fastpitch vs. Epicosity, 10:30 a.m., Field E
Xplosion vs. Hartford Hot Shots, 12:20 p.m., Field A
The PRIDE vs. Cyclones Red, 12:20 p.m., Field E
South Dakota Renegades vs. SF Eclipse, 2:10 p.m., Field A
SD Impact vs. Dakota Energy, 2:10 p.m., Field E
Yankton Fury Twisters vs. Xplosion, 4 p.m., Field A
The PRIDE vs. SD Impact, 4 p.m., Field E
South Dakota Renegades vs. Hartford Hot Shots, 5:50 p.m., Field A
Cyclones Red vs. Epicosity, 5:50 p.m., Field D
Dakota Energy vs. Siouxland Fastpitch, 5:50 p.m., Field E
Friday’s Games
Cyclones Red vs. SD Impact, 8 a.m., Field C
Yankton Fury Twisters vs. Hartford Hot Shots, 8 a.m., Field E
Dakota Energy vs. Epicosity, 9:50 a.m., Field C
South Dakota Renegades vs. Yankton Fury Twisters, 9:50 a.m., Field E
Siouxland Fastpitch vs. The PRIDE, 11:40 a.m., Field C
SF Eclipse vs. Xplosion, 11:40 a.m., Field E
