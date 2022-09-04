ST. GEORGE, Utah – The South Dakota women’s soccer team was held scoreless for the second time this weekend and dropped a Sunday afternoon match to Utah Tech 5-0. The Trailblazers scored all four of their goals in the second half while holding the Coyotes shotless for 81 minutes.
The scoring frenzy began for Utah Tech approaching the 56th minute of the contest. UTU’s Lauren Buxton was tripped up by Teresa Fontenot inside the box and was awarded a penalty kick. Goalkeeper Caroline Lewis dove the correct way, but Buxton’s kick was able to sneak past Lewis and give Utah Tech the lead. The Trailblazers doubled their lead in the 63rd minute off the foot of Emily Garbett. Garbett managed to get the ball past a Coyote defender on the right side of the box. She then chipped the ball over Lewis’ head from a tight angle to put the Trailblazers up 2-0.
Utah Tech did not stop there as they scored its third goal a little over two minutes later. UTU’s Jaci Cook-Dandos found herself on a run on the right side of the goal with just Lewis to beat. Cook-Dandos angled in towards the goal and slid one off her left foot into the net for the 3-0 advantage. The fourth goal for Utah Tech came a few seconds after the 77th minute. After a ball was crossed into the middle of the box, Nicole Scott came away with the ball and found the back of the net amidst the scrum of red jerseys in front of the goal. Utah Tech scored the fifth and final goal of the contest with under three minutes to play off the foot of Kasidee Lamb.
South Dakota’s two shots of the game came from Haylee Phoenix and Joana Zanin. USD was not able to get a shot up until the 82nd minute of the game. Lewis played 77 minutes while Isabelle Harkleroad closed out the final 13 minutes. Lewis made five saves while Harkleroad made one.
The Coyotes return to Vermillion this week for a game against Drake. The Thursday night game is scheduled to kick-off at 6 pm from First Bank & Trust Complex.
