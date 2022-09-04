ST. GEORGE, Utah – The South Dakota women’s soccer team was held scoreless for the second time this weekend and dropped a Sunday afternoon match to Utah Tech 5-0. The Trailblazers scored all four of their goals in the second half while holding the Coyotes shotless for 81 minutes.

The scoring frenzy began for Utah Tech approaching the 56th minute of the contest. UTU’s Lauren Buxton was tripped up by Teresa Fontenot inside the box and was awarded a penalty kick. Goalkeeper Caroline Lewis dove the correct way, but Buxton’s kick was able to sneak past Lewis and give Utah Tech the lead. The Trailblazers doubled their lead in the 63rd minute off the foot of Emily Garbett. Garbett managed to get the ball past a Coyote defender on the right side of the box. She then chipped the ball over Lewis’ head from a tight angle to put the Trailblazers up 2-0. 

