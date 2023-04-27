Dylan Payer got to have his moment under the lights at Williams Field as he ran a 9:34 3200 meter run in Thursday’s First Dakota Relays at Yankton High School.
“It was awesome,” Payer said. “There were a lot of people watching it and it was loud, which makes it way better than running in a silent place.
“It’s way better when people are cheering you on. It was perfect weather. It’s a little cold, but the rain helped us a lot.”
The junior, whose time was good enough for fifth in Yankton history, hopes he can break the record again as a senior.
Along with Payer’s victory, the Bucks Austin Gobel notched two victories in the event. The quartet of Gobel, Nate Schoenfelder, Cooper Grotenhuis and Rugby Ryken won the last event of the night, the 4x400 relay, with a time of 3:25.97. The gap between Ryken, the last runner, and Sioux Falls Christian’s Isaac Davelaar vanished before Ryken found another gear to finish off the 0.88-second victory for Yankton.
“That was probably the only time this year that Sioux Falls Christian is going to take a loss in the (relay), and it was the Bucks who beat him,” said Yankton head coach Geoff Gross. “(We had) phenomenal splits. All those guys were right at 52 (seconds) or under. Rugby was almost down in the 49s, which is fantastic.”
The Gazelles recorded four victories in the event, bookended by Thea Chance’s 11:58.20 run in her first 3200 meter run of the season. She called the fan environment “awesome” and said the win is “something she is going to remember for a while.
“There’s a lot of support here in Yankton, and it was great hearing (the fans) cheer for me,” Chance said.
Tierney Faulk took the first victory of the day for Yankton with a 48.44-second 300 meter hurdle run. She wanted to do better against good competition, including SF Christian’s Sidney Oostra who Faulk beat by 0.53 seconds in the event.
“The fact that this is a big meet and there are good athletes here to compete against really pushed me to do better than I did last time,” Faulk said.
Faulk admitted to drawing motivation from her second-place finish at state last year and added that winning events will help in the build up to larger meets.
Sydnee Serck took first place in the 800 meter run with a time of 2:23.56, 0.85 seconds ahead of SF Christian’s Corinne Braun. She was happy to run in the rain, saying it kept her cool.
“It’s always fun to win, especially here because you are surrounded by so many Yankton people,” Serck said. “They want to see you succeed.”
Burkley Olson won the long jump with a distance of 16-10. The eighth grader said it was “cool to be able to win something at a big high school meet.
“My speed is what got me to get that (distance),” Olson said. “I want to thank my coach and dad (Justin Olson) for helping me.”
For the Bucks, Austin Gobel took the first of two victories in the long jump with a distance of 21-04.50. Gobel said the long jump “wasn’t always my thing,” but has been working on it throughout his high school career.
“It was pretty nice out (when I competed),” Gobel said. “It wasn’t rainy or windy. I’ve been working on it for a while.”
He took his second victory in the 200 meter dash with a time of 22.518 seconds.
On the girls’ side, Elk Point-Jefferson recorded three wins, two of which came from Josie Curry. She won the shot put with a distance of 41-01.50 then won the javelin throw with a distance of 120-00.
EPJ’s Lauren McDermott won the 100 meter hurdles with a time of 16.51 seconds.
Parker’s Parker Lessman won the discus competition with a distance of 115-10.
In the boys’ 1600 meter run, Beresford’s Andrew Atwood ran a personal-best 4:32.65 in the event, winning by over 14 seconds. He credited being able to adjust to the windy conditions throughout the race.
“I didn’t think the wind would be that bad, but I just had to keep pushing all the way through,” Atwood said. “The second and third lap were tough, but I finished it out.”
Atwood is looking forward to competing at the Howard Wood Meet in Sioux Falls May 6.
Yankton will compete in the Mitchell triangular along with O’Gorman Tuesday at Joe Quintal Field.
Follow @ebeancubuff on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.