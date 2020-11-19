WATERTOWN — Shelby Lang tallied 18 kills as seventh-seeded Parker upset second-seeded Hill City 25-21, 25-18, 18-25, 26-24 on Thursday night in the opening round of the South Dakota Class A State Volleyball Tournament in Watertown.
Ryleigh Andersen added 12 kills and Cierra Mohr had 42 set assists for Parker (19-7), which advances to tonight’s (Friday) 7 p.m. semifinals against Dakota Valley. Lang also had 18 digs and Breana Jensen added 17 digs for Parker.
In the loss for Hill City (26-3), Hailey Wathen recorded 15 kills and 24 digs, Dale Schrier had 15 kills and Addisen Barber tallied 23 set assists.
Dakota Valley 3, R.C. Christian 0
WATERTOWN — Rachel Rosenquist’s 15 kills and Sophia Atchison’s 11 kills helped sixth-seeded Dakota Valley overcome an early loss to upset third-seeded Rapid City Christian 21-25, 25-17, 25-23, 25-9 in Thursday night’s first round of the South Dakota Class A State Volleyball Tournament in Watertown.
Jorja Van Den Hul added 10 kills and Logan Miller recorded 44 set assists for Dakota Valley (16-5), which advances to tonight’s (Friday) 7 p.m. semifinals.
Also in the win for the Panthers, Tori Schulz had six kills and Atchison tallied four ace serves.
S.F. Christian 3, Madison 0
WATERTOWN — Sioux Falls Christian got started on its bid for a fourth consecutive Class A championship with a 25-11, 25-12, 25-21 sweep of Madison in Thursday’s opening round of the state tournament in Watertown.
Abby Glanzer recorded 18 kills and Kelsi Heard tallied 34 set assists for Sioux Falls Christian (26-1), which advances to play Hamlin in today’s (Friday) 5 p.m. semifinals.
Madison (16-5) got eight kills from Sophia Vandenbosch and 16 set assists from Kylie Krusemark.
Hamlin 3, Winner 2
WATERTOWN — Hamlin overcame a 2-1 deficit to beat Winner 14-25, 25-17, 15-25, 25-18, 15-11 in Thursday’s opening round of the South Dakota Class A State Volleyball Tournament in Watertown.
Ally Abraham finished with 15 kills, while Ashtyn Abraham and Mckenna Prouty each had nine kills for Hamlin (20-4).
Winner (22-5) got 28 kills and 12 digs from Ellie Brozik, 14 kills and 25 digs from Kalla Bertram, and 45 set assists from Mackenzie Levi.
Class B
Northwestern 3, Corsica-Stickney 0
HURON — Defending champion Northwestern began its title defense with a 25-12, 25-8, 25-13 sweep of Corsica-Stickney in Thursday’s opening round of the South Dakota Class B State Volleyball Tournament in Huron.
Sydney Schell recorded 14 kills and Brooklinn Halvorson had 27 set assists to lead top-seeded Northwestern (27-1), which advances to the semifinals against Colman-Egan.
For Corsica-Stickney (19-4), Morgan Delange had seven kills, Avery Broughton had five kills and Sutten Eide posted 14 set assists.
Warner 3, Hitchcock-Tulare 2
HURON — Jennifer Aman’s 16 kills and Ava Nilsson’s 52 set assists helped No. 2 Warner hold off seventh-seeded Hitchcock-Tulare 25-23, 25-18, 23-25, 23-25, 15-7 in Thursday’s first round of the Class B State Volleyball Tournament in Huron.
Lauren Marcuson added 13 kills and Courtney Bjorgaard had 26 digs for Warner (23-1), which will play Chester Area in tonight’s (Friday) 7 p.m. semifinals.
In the loss for Hitchcock-Tulare (18-5), Kaitlyn Schroeder finished with nine kills and 23 digs, while Kenidee Enander had 32 set assists and Madison Hofer tallied 20 digs.
Colman-Egan 3, Bridgewater-Emery 1
HURON — Olivia Baumberger finished with 17 kills and Mackenzie Hemmer tallied 16 kills as Colman-Egan overcame an early loss to beat Bridgewater-Emery 20-25, 25-17, 25-17, 25-15 on Thursday in the opening round of the South Dakota Class B State Volleyball Tournament in Huron.
Braiden Westley added 31 set assists and 29 digs for Colman-Egan (25-3).
For Bridgewater-Emery (21-3), Julia Weber had 10 kills and 21 digs, while Kerrigan Schultz had 17 set assists and 11 digs.
Chester Area 3, Faulkton Area 1
HURON — Chester Area had three players reach double figures in kills as the Flyers beat Faulkton Area 25-21, 26-24, 24-26, 25-16 in the opening round Thursday of the South Dakota Class B State Volleyball Tournament in Huron.
Breckyn Ewoldt notched 15 kills and 13 digs, while Ella Pry and Jayda Kenyon both added 14 kills for Chester Area (22-2) which advances to the semifinals.
In the loss for Faulkton Area (18-6), Isabel Aesoph recorded 13 kills, 15 set assists and 33 digs, while Peyton Melius had 10 kills and 19 digs, and Morgan Gutenkauf posted 22 set assists.
Class AA
O’Gorman 3, Harrisburg 2
BROOKINGS — The top seed in the Class AA bracket nearly suffered an early loss, but O’Gorman held on to beat Harrisburg 25-17, 19-25, 25-14, 25-27, 15-12 on Thursday in the opening round of the South Dakota Class AA State Volleyball Tournament in Brookings.
For O’Gorman (24-0), Bergen Reilly finished with 15 kills and 16 digs, while Isabella Steffel had 12 kills, and Raegen Reilly tallied 42 set assists and 14 digs.
In the loss for Harrisburg (14-12), Abby Meister finished with 13 kills and 13 digs, while Reese Jansa had 12 kills and Merdedes Covrig posted 35 set assists.
Roosevelt 3, Watertown 2
BROOKINGS — Abby Ward and Mya Vandrovec both tallied 13 kills as seven-seeded Sioux Falls Roosevelt knocked off defending champion Watertown 14-25, 26-24, 25-17, 20-25, 15-11 in Thursday night’s opening round of the Class AA State Volleyball Tournament in Brookings.
Elizabeth Denevan tallied 40 set assists and Katherine Nelson had 24 digs to lead Roosevelt (11-10).
Watertown (21-5) got 18 kills from Emerson Smith, 16 kills from Maggie Heesch and 13 kills from Jadyn Hoftiezer.
Washington 3, Aberdeen Central 1
BROOKINGS — Sydni Schetnan’s 20 kills helped Sioux Falls Washington defeat Aberdeen Central 25-21, 18-25, 25-20, 25-23 on Thursday in the opening round of the Class AA State Volleyball Tournament in Brookings.
Joslyn Richardson added 15 kills and Katy Richardson had 52 set assists for Washington (16-5).
In the loss for Aberdeen Central (17-9), Brooklyn Kusler recorded 19 kills and 10 digs, while Grace Myhre had 33 set assists and Sydney Evans posted 15 digs.
Huron 3, Brandon Valley 0
BROOKINGS — Brooke Schiltz and Libby Rounds both recorded 10 kills as the Huron Tigers swept Brandon Valley 25-19, 25-19, 25-21 in Thursday’s first round of the Class AA State Volleyball Tournament in Brookings.
Tenley Buddenhagen notched 35 set assists for third-seeded Tigers (17-4).
In the loss for Brandon Valley (18-8), Brooklyn Grage had six kills, Liz Kopp posted 13 set assists and Abby Finch tallied nine digs.
