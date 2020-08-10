How do you recruit players to a program with no history?
How do you recruit players when you have to do things virtually because of COVID-19?
How do you recruit players to a program that won’t play a game for another year?
Those were all obstacles facing the coaches with the new Mount Marty University football program, but they were able to — according to those coaches — come away with a talented group for the inaugural recruiting class.
“It’s a good start; a quality start,” head coach Mike Woodley said Monday afternoon from his office.
“It’s a great group on tape, but now we’ll have to figure out their attitudes and how they handle themselves on the practice field.”
Mount Marty’s 2020 recruiting class, officially released Sunday, includes 45 players from 11 different states. They will all redshirt this fall as they prepare for the debut season in 2021 — when the Lancers will join the Great Plains Athletic Conference.
The class features players from South Dakota (2), Nebraska (2), Iowa (4), Florida (4), Texas (15), California (11), Georgia (2), Hawaii (2), Colorado (1), Alabama (1) and Louisiana (1). The two South Dakota recruits are Yankton High School graduates Rex Ryken and Justin Cap.
Recruiting to a new program may be new for Mount Marty, but it’s nothing new for Woodley.
He did the same thing in 2008 when Grand View University (Des Moines, Iowa) kick-started its football program — one that has become a perennial top-10 outfit in the NAIA ranks. In that situation, however, Grand View was recruiting players who would take the field that same year, whereas Mount Marty’s new recruits won’t play for another year.
“Our kids will definitely have to be patient and take this year very seriously,” Woodley said.
Mount Marty will begin its 30 practices (three days a week) later this month and will conclude by the end of October. It will also hold an intrasquad scrimmage on a Saturday afternoon this fall and it will be open to the public, Woodley said. More information will be released about the date and time.
The initial recruiting class of 45 players is only a third of what Mount Marty would eventually like to reach, according to Woodley — ideally, the Lancers would have approximately 120 players on the roster, he said.
“We don’t have the depth yet, but we’ll get there,” Woodley said. “That’s how you become successful.”
Because Mount Marty has a new program, it will not have the kind of upperclassmen leadership that every other program has, so it’s particularly important that the hold themselves accountable and that the coaches hold the players accountable, according to Woodley.
“We want to make sure we build this culture right,” he said.
