SALEM — McCook Central-Montrose outlasted Wagner 25-19, 19-25, 25-19,25-27, 15-9 in prep volleyball action on Saturday.
Ashtyn Wobie had 13 kills, 15 digs and three blocks, and Courtney VanderWoude posted 11 kills for MCM. Maggie Miles finished with 38 assists and four ace serves. Riley Morrison posted 35 digs and four ace serves. Madisen Koepsell had six blocks, Maddy Lunders had four blocks and Aubree Kranz had four ace serves in the victory.
Abby Brunsing led Wagner with 21 kills, 20 digs and three ace serves. Macy Koupal posted 23 assists and 14 digs. Paige Petry had nine assists and 14 digs. Avari Bruguier finished with nine kills, Kya Kjeldgaard had five blocks and Olivia Breen added 16 digs for the Red Raiders.
MCM, 1-1, travels to Chester on Tuesday. Wagner, also 1-1, hosts Chamberlain on Thursday.
WAGNER (1-1) 19 25 19 27 9
MCM (1-1) 25 19 25 25 15
Watertown 3, Washington 2
SIOUX FALLS — Watertown outlasted Sioux Falls Washington 25-16, 21-25, 28-26, 13-25, 15-10 in prep volleyball action on Saturdya.
For Washington, Joslyn Richardson had 14 kills, five ace serves, and 10 digs, and Ellie Walker had 13 kills and 11 digs to lead the way. Katelyn Richardson posted 43 assists and 12 digs. Sydni Schetnan posted 12 kills. Jadyn Schetnan had 24 digs, and Jocelyn Wrightman had 16 digs and four ace serves in the effort.
WASHINGTON (0-2) 16 25 26 25 10
WATERTOWN (2-0) 25 21 28 13 15
