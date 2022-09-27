DES MOINES, Iowa. – South Dakota nearly set a school record on day two of the Johnie Imes Invitational in Columbia, Missouri. The Coyotes shot a 292 as a team today which is now the second-lowest round in team history. The lowest round remains at 290 shot by the team last spring. USD moved up four spots on day two and sit in ninth place heading into the final round this (Wednesday) morning. 

Freshman Catie Nekola shot the lowest round of her young USD career on Tuesday with a two-under par 70. She closed out the back nine at one-over par and scored three-under in her final nine holes. She carded five birdies on the day with three of those coming in the final five holes. Nekola leaped into the top-15 after today and enters the final round in a tie for 14th place individually. 

