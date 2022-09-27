DES MOINES, Iowa. – South Dakota nearly set a school record on day two of the Johnie Imes Invitational in Columbia, Missouri. The Coyotes shot a 292 as a team today which is now the second-lowest round in team history. The lowest round remains at 290 shot by the team last spring. USD moved up four spots on day two and sit in ninth place heading into the final round this (Wednesday) morning.
Freshman Catie Nekola shot the lowest round of her young USD career on Tuesday with a two-under par 70. She closed out the back nine at one-over par and scored three-under in her final nine holes. She carded five birdies on the day with three of those coming in the final five holes. Nekola leaped into the top-15 after today and enters the final round in a tie for 14th place individually.
Junior Akari Hayashi also had an under-par performance today, shooting a one-under par 71 in round two. Hayashi totaled three birdies on the day and recorded a two-under front nine to end the day. She jumped up 35 spots from yesterday’s standings and sits in a tie for 34th place with one round remaining.
Freshman Emma Henningsson posted a three-over par 75 on Tuesday. She totaled four birdies including the first and last holes of the round. Henningsson enters the top-50 after two rounds and is currently in a tie for 49th place individually.
Junior Danica Badura scored a four-over par 76 in the second round. She birdied three holes today including the first and last holes of the day. Badura stands in a tie for 56th place after two rounds.
Fifth-year senior Molly Fossen shot a four-over par 76 on day two. She had three birdies in total with all three of them coming on the front nine. Fossen remains in the top-30 individually and heads into the third and final round today in a tie for 29th place.
The last round at the Johnie Imes Invitational gets underway today at 8 am. The third round will be a shotgun start from the Club at Old Hawthorne.
