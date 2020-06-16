MENNO — Tabor pounded out 16 hits, including three each for Beau Rothschadl and Joey Slama, in an 8-1 victory over Menno in South Central League amateur baseball action on Tuesday.
Rothschadl had a double among his three hits and drove in two for Tabor. Chase Kortan doubled and singled. Prestin White and Zach Sutera each had two hits. Brandon Kemp doubled, and Austin White, Chris Sutera and Bryce Scieszinski each had a hit as all nine Bluebirds had at least one hit in the contest.
Dylan Lehr, Macon Oplinger and Adam Walter each had a hit for Menno, with Oplinger driving in the run in the ninth.
Christian Uecker pitched seven innings of relief, striking out seven, for the win. He retired 14 straight batters in one stretch of the contest.
Cody Ulmer took the loss.
Tabor, 6-1, hosts Lesterville on Friday. Menno, 4-3 in SCL play, hosts Irene on Thursday.
TABOR (6-1) 012 000 113 — 8 16 1
MENNO (4-3) 000 000 001 — 1 3 1
Mace Merkwan, Christian Uecker (3) and Joey Slama; Cody Ulmer, Trey Bohlmann (9) and Adam Walter
Tappers 7, Crofton 2
Beau Lofink allowed two unearned runs over seven innings, striking out eight, as the Yankton Tappers topped Crofton 7-2 in South Central League amateur baseball action on Tuesday at Riverside Field at Bob Tereshinski Stadium in Yankton.
Caid Koletzky, Colin Muth and Nik Davis each had a double and two singles to lead Yankton. Derrik Nelson ahd two hits. Mason Townsend, Devin Gullikson and Mitch Gullikson each had a hit.
Corey Roach and James Kaiser each had two hits for Crofton.
Tyler Priest took the loss.
CROFTON 002 000 000 — 2 4 5
YANKTON 100 204 00X — 7 14 2
Tyler Priest, James Kaiser (6) and Alec Martin; Beau Lofink, Josh Teichroew (8), Cooper Davis (9) and Julito Fazzini
Freeman 17, Wynot 4
FREEMAN — Bailey Sage hit a grand slam and a three-run home run to propel the Freeman Black Sox past Wynot 17-4 in seven innings in South Central League amateur baseball action Tuesday in Freeman.
Jake Weier added a home run, four RBI and three runs scored for Freeman (2-3), while Jackson Fiegen singled twice and doubled. Trey Christensen had a single and three runs scored, Braxton Schmidt tallied three singles, and Chet Peterson doubled.
Christensen was the winning pitcher.
In the loss for Wynot (1-4), Lee Heimes singled twice and Jalen Wieseler doubled.
Wynot visits the Yankton Lakers tonight (Wednesday) and Freeman visits Irene on Friday.
WYNOT (1-4) 003 000 1 — 4 7 4
FREEMAN (2-3) 605 600 X — 17 12 1
Legion
Lennox 8, Dakota Valley 5
LENNOX — Lennox scored seven unanswered runs after falling behind 5-1 in an 8-5 decision over Dakota Valley in American Legion baseball action on Tuesday.
Brandon Otte had two hits, and Cam Wulf and Brendon Hone each doubled for Lennox, which tied the game with a four-run fifth and took control with a three-run sixth. Ray Williams, Peyton Eich and Gavin Sanculli each had a hit in the victory.
Eric Johnson and Samuel Otten each had two hits for Dakota Valley. Hunter Beving and Kobey Jone each had a hit in the effort.
Otte pitched two innings of scoreless relief for the win. June took the loss.
Dakota Valley, 0-1, hosts Vermillion on Thursday.
H-H 1-3, Garretson 0-2
HUMBOLDT — Humboldt-Hartford scored a pair of one-run victories over Garretson in American Legion baseball action on Tuesday.
Landry Knight tossed a one-hit shutout, striking out six, in a 1-0 five-inning contest.
Loren Jacobson doubled and Caden Ideker added a hit for Humboldt-Hartford.
In the nightcap, Humboldt-Hartford used a three-run first inning to claim a 3-2 decision.
Micah Warrington had a hit and two RBI for Humboldt-Hartford. Cooper Maras added a double in the victory.
Ryan Healy went the distance in the five-inning contest, striking out seven, for the win.
Humboldt-Hartford, 4-5, travels to Dell Rapids for a doubleheader on Friday.
