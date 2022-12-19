SIOUX FALLS — Behind a triple-double from Aislinn Duffy, the Augustana women’s basketball team defeated the Lancers of Mount Marty, 81-45, in the Sanford Pentagon on Monday night.
Jennifer Aadland scored a game-high 18 points for Augustana. Izzy Moore netted 13 points. Lauren Sees added 10 points in the victory.
For Mount Marty, Eve Millar and Emma Jarovski each had 10 points. Macy Kempf posted eight points. Briona Jensen had a team-high seven rebounds.
The Vikings advance their record to 11-2 while sitting at 5-2 in the NSIC. Augustana is off until a Dec. 31 trip to Wayne State.
Monday’s contest was an exhibition for the Lancers resulting in no record change, they stand at a 3-10 overall record. The Lancers host Presentation in non-league action on Dec. 30, the final non-conference game for MMU this season.
