DENVER, Colorado – South Dakota women’s tennis team closed its season with a 4-0 setback to Denver in the Summit League tournament semifinals on Friday.
Jana Lazarevic, the Coyotes No. 1 singles player, had a 3-1 lead in the third set but was unable to finish her match.
Berta Girbau was one game away from evening her No. 4 singles match at one set apiece.
The match concluded after Denver reached the necessary four points needed to win the match.
