SIOUX FALLS — Sioux Falls Christian swept the team titles in its Charger Invitational cross country meet, Tuesday in Sioux Falls.
The Chargers beat out Dakota Valley 25 to 55 for the boys’ title. Milbank (62) was third, followed by Lennox (64) and Tea Area (86).
Milbank’s Payton Brown won the 5,000-meter event in 15:46.25, beating out Dakota Valley’s Joe Cross (15:56.68) and Jack Brown (16:09.99). Sioux Falls Christian’s Levi Vander Leest (16:32.24) was fourth, leading a pack of four Chargers in the next five runners.
Sioux Falls Christian put five runners in the top six to claim the girls’ title, 11 to 67 over Vermillion. Tea Area (78) was third, followed by West Central (83) and Dakota Valley (85).
The Chargers claimed the top three spots in the 5,000-meter event: Ellie Maddox (18:07.40), Natalie Smith (18:55.46) and Sadie Pettengill (19:06.90). Milbank’s Ashlynn Batchelor broke up the Sioux Falls Christian sweep, finishing fourth in 19:10.22.
The top area runner in the girls’ race was Dakota Valley’s Sophia Redler (19:59.42) in ninth. Vermillion’s Lydia Anderson (20:03.16) was 10th.
TEAM SCORES: 1, S.F. Christian 11; 2, Vermillion 67; 3, Tea Area 78; 4, West Central 83; 5, Dakota Valley 85; 6, Lennox 96; 7, Milbank 109; 8, S.F. Lincoln 133; 9, Canton 150; 10, Madison 165; 11, Dell Rapids 195
TOP 20: 1, Ellie Maddox, SF Christian 18:07.40; 2, Natalie Smith, SF Christian 18:55.46; 3, Sadie Pettengill, SF Christian 19:06.90; 4, Ashlynn Batchelor, Milbank 19:10.22; 5, Anna Vyn, SF Christian 19:38.15; 6, Jerica Glasser, SF Christian 19:45.41; 7, Kelsey Schmidt, Lennox 19:49.44; 8, Jaycie Babb, Tea Area 19:52.25; 9, Sophia Redler, Dakota Valley 19:59.42; 10, Lydia Anderson, Vermillion 20:03.16; 11, Callie Radigan, Vermillion 20:04.74; 12, Rorie Thoreson, Dell Rapids 20:05.29; 13, Margaret Vogel, SF Christian 20:27.42; 14, Alex McCullough, Dakota Valley 20:29.65; 15, Aubrey Borns, West Central 20:31.16; 16, Grace Bialas, Tea Area 20:35.61; 17, Ella Otten, Dakota Valley 20:44.81; 18, Adie McVey, Lennox 20:48.18; 19, Taeli Barta, Vermillion 20:51.81; 20, Bianca Berry, Milbank 21:01.74
TEAM SCORES: 1, S.F. Christian 25; 2, Dakota Valley 55; 3, Milbank 62; 4, Lennox 64; 5, Tea Area 86; 6, West Central 90; 7, Vermillion 105; 8, Madison 133; 9, S.F. Lincoln 147; 10, Canton 215
TOP 20: 1, Payton Brown, Milbank 15:46.25; 2, Joe Cross, Dakota Valley 15:56.68; 3, Jack Brown, Dakota Valley 16:09.99; 4, Levi Vander Leest, SF Christian 16:32.24; 5, James Batchelor, Milbank 16:46.18; 6, Bennett Wassenaar, SF Christian 16:51.77; 7, Jackson Prins, SF Christian 16:53.65; 8, Alex Oberloh, SF Christian 16:56.25; 9, Jack Campbell, Tea Area 16:59.41; 10, Jonathon Roth, West Central 17:07.65; 11, Dylan Gerdes, Madison 17:09.19; 12, Cloy McVey, Lennox 17:16.31; 13, Maverick Horst, Lennox 17:19.19; 14, Gage Beverly, Vermillion 17:19.23; 15, Josh Fletcher, SF Christian 17:21.88; 16, Wesley Lyon, SF Christian 17:23.55; 17, Noah Sayler, Lennox 17:23.78; 18, Reid Hammerquist, Tea Area 17:25.84; 19, Hunter Morse, Vermillion 17:25.92; 20, Benjamin Strunk, West Central 17:31.51;
