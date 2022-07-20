ATLANTA — Women’s basketball teams from both the University of South Dakota and Mount Marty University ranked in the top-25 of their respective divisions as the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association (WBCA) announced its Academic Top-25 Honor Roll.
The Coyotes receive the recognition for the sixth time in the last seven years and 15th time overall.
The Coyotes complied a team grade-point average of 3.588 for 20th on the NCAA Division I list. South Dakota joins South Dakota State (1st), Western Illinois (tied for 5th), and North Dakota in representing the Summit League on the list.
South Dakota is coming off a historic run to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament with a 29-6 overall record. The Coyotes captured Summit League regular season and tournament titles. South Dakota finished the season at No. 24 in the USA Today Coaches Poll and No. 1 in the CollegeInsider.com Mid-Major poll.
The Mount Marty women ranked 24th in NAIA with a team GPA of 3.459. They were joined on the list by fellow Great Plains Athletic Conference members Hastings (1st) and Jamestown (7th).
The WBCA annually recognizes the top-25 GPAs for programs at the NCAA Division I, Division II, Division III, NAIA and junior college/community college levels. This marks the 27th year the WBCA has compiled the honor roll.
