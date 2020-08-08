MITCHELL — Following an unexpected run to the state tournament, the Irene Cardinals couldn’t quite break through in their opener on the big stage.
They had plenty of chances, however.
Redfield used a six-run bottom of the second inning to build an early lead and took advantage of 10 walks to capture a 12-8 victory in first round action late Friday night at the South Dakota State Class B Amateur Baseball Tournament in Mitchell.
What it ultimately came down to for the Cardinals was that Redfield seemed to take advantage of its opportunities, according to Irene manager Kendall Johnke.
“They just got those timely hits,” he said. “We left the bases loaded a couple times.
“Otherwise, I thought we played better, but give them credit, they got those big hits.”
While Irene’s season comes to an end, Redfield advances to next Tuesday’s second round game against Hartford-Humboldt.
Down 3-2 heading into the bottom of the second inning, Redfield got started with a run that scored on a steal attempt, a pair of RBI singles and a bases-clearing double.
Irene starting pitcher Jake Rausch didn’t make it out of the second inning and was eventually tagged with the loss.
The Cardinals had plenty of chances throughout the remainder of the game to make things interesting, but they left 12 runners on base.
Matt Sees and pickup player Macon Oplinger each led Irene with three hits, while Dustin Livingston, Adam Gale and Dillon Turner all added two hits.
The Cardinals had been able to put together a strong finish to the season to earn themselves a spot in the state tournament.
“I just told the guys, it was a tough start for everyone this season,” Johnke said. “The last couple weeks, I felt like we started to put things together.”
Irene entered the District 6B Tournament as the No. 7 seed out of eight teams and later beat No. 2 seed Menno for the district’s final spot at the state tournament.
“It was a whole new season in districts, and nobody gave us a chance to get here,” Johnke said.
“This is where we wanted to be.”
