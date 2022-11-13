CRETE, Neb. — Doane held Mount Marty to 28 second-half points in a 74-63 victory over the Lancers in Great Plains Athletic Conference men’s basketball action on Saturday.
Alec Oberhauser posted 26 points and eight assists for Doane (2-3, 1-0 GPAC). Nick Saiz scored 20 points. Brady Timm added 14 points in the victory.
