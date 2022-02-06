SPOKANE, Wash. – South Dakota closed out its road swing in the state of Washington with a 4-1 win over Montana State on Sunday morning inside the Stevens Center.
The Coyotes, going 2-1 on the road swing, improved to 3-5 on the season and earned the victory behind singles wins from Habiba Aly, Bea Havlickova and Estella Jaeger.
“Great team performance today,” coach Brett Barnett said. “We’ve played a lot of matches (six) the last 11 days.
“We could’ve made excuses and played tired but the level and energy and fight was unreal again.”
South Dakota opened the match by winning the doubles point as Havlickova and Natka Kmoskova posted a 6-0 win at No. 3 doubles. Then, the duo of Jaeger and Anna Marija Bukina clinched the point with a 6-3 win at No. 2 doubles.
Havlickova, a freshman, moved to 4-2 on the dual season with a 6-0, 6-2 win at No. 4 singles.
Aly, a fifth-year senior, closed a 3-0 weekend with a 6-3, 6-1 win at No. 2 singles and is now 5-3 on the dual season.
Jaeger, a redshirt junior, clinched the team victory for the Coyotes with a 6-1, 6-3 win at No. 3 singles to improve to 6-1 on the season.
“The team is finding their identity and did a great job playing for each other this trip,” said Barnett. “We played great dubs (doubles) today and the point was huge to take some pressure off in singles. Bea and Biba did a great job wining quick and Estella came through with the clinch.”
South Dakota will face Memphis on Saturday at 11 a.m. inside the Sid and Hazel Dillon Tennis Center in Lincoln, Nebraska.
Gonzaga 5, Coyotes 2
SPOKANE, Wash. – South Dakota battled gamely but ultimately fell to Gonzaga 5-2 in a women’s tennis dual played Saturday inside the Stevens Center.
Habiba Aly and Estella Jaeger each earned singles wins in three sets during the match.
Aly, a fifth-year senior, posted a 2-6, 6-4, 6-3 win at No. 2 singles to improve to 4-3 on the dual season.
Jaeger, a redshirt junior, earned a 4-6, 6-3, 6-3 win at No. 3 singles and is now 5-1 on the dual season.
Jana Lazarevic suffered a tough-luck three-set loss at No. 1 singles for the Coyotes, now 2-5 on the season.
The doubles point came down to the third match as the South Dakota duo of Lazarevic and Aly won 6-4 at No. 1 doubles.
Gonzaga, though, pulled out a 7-5 win at No. 3 doubles to take the point to open the match.
