TYNDALL — Bon Homme upended Andes Central-Dakota Christian 57-56 in overtime in a battle of Region 5A girls’ basketball teams on Thursday.
Jaden Kortan finished with 20 points and seven rebounds for Bon Homme (5-9). Jurni Vavruska had 17 points, seven rebounds, four steals and five assists. Camille Sykora added 10 points and four steals in the victory.
Allison Muckey scored a game-high 32 points and grabbed seven rebounds for AC-DC. Lexie VanderPol scored 16 points. Isabella Brouwer added five steals.
Bon Homme travels to Freeman today (Friday). AC-DC, 9-4, hosts top-ranked Wagner on Feb. 3 in Lake Andes.
AC-DC won the JV game 38-23 in overtime.
AC-DC (9-4) 17 13 11 8 7 — 56
BON HOMME (5-9) 11 11 11 16 8 — 57
Wagner 55, Scotland 18
WAGNER — Emma Yost finished with 15 points and 12 rebounds to lead Wagner to a 55-18 victory over Scotland in girls’ basketball action on Thursday.
Lydia Yost added 10 points for Wagner.
For Scotland, Martina DeBoer led the way with seven points and five rebounds.
Wagner, 12-0, faces Luverne, Minnesota, in the Sacred Hoops Classic on Saturday in Sioux Falls. Scotland, 7-7, travels to Freeman on Tuesday.
Ponca 40, Wynot 31
WYNOT, Neb. — Ponca downed Wynot 40-31 Thursday in a battle of the top two seeds of the upcoming Lewis & Clark Conference Girls’ Basketball Tournament.
Gracen Evans scored 11 points to lead Ponca (16-1). Ashlyn Kingsbury had 10 rebounds and four steals in the victory.
Karley Heimes led Wynot with 10 points and 13 rebounds. Krystal Sudbeck scored eight points.
Both teams will serve as opening round sites for the Lewis & Clark Conference Tournament on Saturday. Top-seeded Ponca will host Osmond, while second-seeded Wynot will host Homer.
PONCA (16-1) 9 9 11 11 — 40
WYNOT (10-7) 9 3 8 11 — 31
Big East Conf.
Flandreau 64, Parker 29
PARKER — Top-seeded Flandreau built a 22-2 lead after one quarter on the way to a 64-29 victory over Parker in the opening round of the Big East Conference Girls’ Basketball Tournament, Thursday in Parker.
Claire Sheppard scored 14 points and Lizzie Pavlis scored 11 points for Flandreau, which plays in the semifinal game today (Friday) at 7:30 p.m.
Anna Reiffenberger led Parker with 11 points. Parker Lessman added 10 points.
FLANDREAU 22 18 15 9 — 64
PARKER 2 14 7 6 — 29
Garreston 75, Chester 60
CHESTER — Third-seeded Garretson claimed a 75-60 victory over Chester Area in the opening round of the Big East Conference girls’ basketball tournament, Thursday in Chester.
Jaelyn Benson and Sydney Olson each scored 13 points for Garretson. Anna Jones had 11 rebounds. Lily Ranschau added 10 steals and five assists in the victory.
Emery Larson scored a game-high 21 points for Chester. Emmerson Eppard added 18 points.
Garretson will face Sioux Valley in the semifinal game today (Friday) at 7:30 p.m. Chester will face Baltic in the consolation game at 6 p.m.
CHESTER (2-11) 15 16 21 8 — 60
GARRETSON (8-5) 21 14 20 20 — 75
Sioux Valley 65, Baltic 46
CHESTER — Isabelle Bloker scored 19 points, and Keyra Kruse had 14 points and eight rebounds to lead Sioux Valley past Baltic 65-46 in the opening round of the Big East Conference girls’ basketball tournament on Thursday in Chester.
Reagan Johnson posted five steals and four assists, and Ashley Bjerke had four assists in the victory.
Berklee Erickson led Baltic with a game-high 21 points. Cami Artz had nine rebounds and Mackenzie Allen added five assists for the Bulldogs.
Sioux Valley will face Garretson in the semifinals today (Friday) at 7:30 p.m. Baltic will face Chester in the consolation game at 6 p.m.
SIOUX VALLEY 13 21 14 17 — 65
BALTIC (2-10) 13 16 8 9 — 46
Other Games
Irene-Wakonda 50, Freeman Academy-Marion 26
IRENE — Nora O’Malley and Emma Marshall combined for 32 points to lead Irene-Wakonda past Freeman Academy-Marion 50-26 in girls’ basketball action on Thursday.
O’Malley had 18 points, four assists and three steals for the Eagles (8-6). Marshall posted 14 points and four steals. Katie Knodel added four assists in the victory.
Estelle Waltner scored six points for Freeman Academy-Marion.
Irene-Wakonda travels to Howard on Tuesday. FA-M hosts Marty on Tuesday in Freeman.
FR. ACAD.-MAR. (2-8) 4 6 6 10 — 26
IRENE-WAKONDA (8-6) 25 12 11 2 — 50
Bloomfield 48, Winside 24
WINSIDE, Neb. — Bloomfield put three players in double figures to claim a 48-24 victory over Winside in Lewis & Clark Conference girls’ basketball action on Thursday.
Madison Abbenhaus and Alexandra Eisenhauer each had 14 points for Bloomfield. Eisenhauer also had 11 rebounds and five steals. Abbenhaus posted eight steals.
Also for Bloomfield, Christina Martinson posted 10 points and seven rebounds.
No statistics were reported for Winside.
Both teams will be in Bloomfield on Saturday for the opening round of the Clark Division of the Lewis & Clark Conference Tournament. Winside plays Hartington-Newcastle at 6 p.m., followed by Bloomfield against Walthill.
BLOOMFIELD (8-9) 14 10 16 8 — 48
WINSIDE (3-13) 6 5 0 13 — 24
Freeman 50, Canistota 24
CANISTOTA — Freeman used three players in double figures to roll past Canistota 50-24 in girls’ basketball action on Thursday.
Kate Miller posted 15 points and seven rebounds, and Erin Uecker had 12 points, 10 rebounds and four steals for Freeman. Ashlin Jacobsen added 11 points in the victory.
Kayla Papendick scored nine points for Canistota. Natalie Becker had eight rebounds and eight steals.
Freeman, 6-6, hosts Bon Homme today (Friday). Canistota hosts Viborg-Hurley on Tuesday.
FREEMAN (6-6) 8 13 14 15 — 50
CANISTOTA (2-10) 4 12 5 3 — 24
Tri-Valley 41, Elk Point-Jefferson 39
COLTON — Tri-Valley outlasted Elk Point-Jefferson 41-39 in Dakota XII Conference girls’ basketball action on Thursday.
Paige Jewett scored 16 points to lead Tri-Valley, which led 20-10 at the half and 30-22 after three quarters.
Kaitlyn Van Roekel led EPJ with 10 points.
Tri-Valley, 6-6, takes on Colman-Egan in the Sacred Hoops Classic on Saturday in Sioux Falls. EPJ hosts Lennox on Tuesday.
ELK POINT-JEFFERSON (5-9) 7 3 12 17 — 39
TRI-VALLEY (6-6) 9 11 10 11 — 41
Dell Rapids St. Mary 60, Alcester-Hudson 42
DELL RAPIDS — Dell Rapids St. Mary used a 27-10 edge in the third quarter to take control for a 60-42 victory over Alcester-Hudson in girls’ basketball action on Thursday.
Ella Griffin led St. Mary with 18 points. Maya Heinitz scored 10 points in the victory.
Elly Doering led Alcester-Hudson with a game-high 21 points. Alexis Gray scored 16 points.
St. Mary, 8-6, travels to Hills-Beaver Creek (Minnesota) on Monday. Alcester-Hudson hosts Centerville on Tuesday.
ALCESTER-HUDSON (5-9) 5 17 10 10 — 42
DR ST. MARY (8-6) 14 10 27 9 — 60
