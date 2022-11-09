WAYNE, Neb. — Hartington Cedar Catholic’s Laney Kathol and Ponca’s Gracen Evans each signed to attend Wayne State College and compete in volleyball for the Wildcats, the institution announced Wednesday.
Kathol, a 5-11 middle hitter, recorded 491 kills (4.9 per set) with 211 digs, 84 blocks and 53 service aces while leading the Trojans to a 27-10 record and the Class D1 State Title. Kathol was a Class D1 All-State Second Team honoree as a sophomore in 2020.
Last spring in track and field Kathol was the Class C State Champion in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:18.27 and placed third in the 400-meter dash (59.63) while running the anchor leg on the state champion 1600-meter relay team. Kathol excels in the classroom earning Academic All-State honors in volleyball, basketball and track and field.
“Laney is an explosive attacker who keeps improving every time we get an opportunity to watch her play,” said WSC head coach Scott Kneifl. “She terminates at a high level and plays extremely high above the net. Her net play could make an immediate impact for our program and when she has the ability in college to just concentrate on one sport we think she will flourish.”
Evans, a 5-10 outside hitter, is a four-year starter in volleyball and track and field and a three-year starter in basketball. This season Evans helped Ponca win the Lewis and Clark Conference championship with a 23-11 record and during her senior season surpassed 1,000 career kills and digs, averaging 4.2 kills and 4.2 digs per set. She earned All Lewis and Clark Conference honors in basketball as a sophomore and junior and was All-State honorable mention in basketball as a junior.
“Gracen is a utility player that can kind of do it all in our sport,” remarked Coach Kneifl. “She will train as an outside hitter as well as a defensive specialist for the Wildcats and her ability to play several positions will be very beneficial for her during the beach season as well. Gracen has had a great high school career and has grown up around our program and has worked extremely hard to reach her goal of playing for the Wildcats.”
Also signed with the Wildcats were Kaelyn Anderson of Elkhorn, Grace Baumert from Howells, Ella Myler of Missouri Valley, Iowa and Channatee Robles of Norfolk.
