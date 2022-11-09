Laney Kathol Signs With Wayne State
Cedar Catholic's Laney Kathol keeps the ball in play during the Class D1 championship of the Nebraska State Volleyball Tournament, Saturday at the Bob Devaney Sports Center. Kathol officially signed to play collegiately at NCAA Division II Wayne State (Nebraska) on Wednesday.

 James D. Cimburek/P&D

WAYNE, Neb. — Hartington Cedar Catholic’s Laney Kathol and Ponca’s Gracen Evans each signed to attend Wayne State College and compete in volleyball for the Wildcats, the institution announced Wednesday.

Kathol, a 5-11 middle hitter, recorded 491 kills (4.9 per set) with 211 digs, 84 blocks and 53 service aces while leading the Trojans to a 27-10 record and the Class D1 State Title. Kathol was a Class D1 All-State Second Team honoree as a sophomore in 2020.

