Coyotes Announce 2023-24 Schedule
The South Dakota bench reacts to a three-pointer by Nicole Avila-Ambrosi, left of bench players, during the Coyotes' Summit League women's basketball game against North Dakota State in the 2022-23 season. USD announced its 2023-24 basketball schedule on Monday.

 James D. Cimburek/P&D

VERMILLION — The Battle 4 Atlantis tournament, the Big Sky Challenge and a total of 16 home games headline the complete South Dakota women’s basketball schedule revealed Monday by head coach Kayla Karius.

Featured non-conference home games include Northern Colorado (Nov. 14), UNI (Nov. 29) and Bradley (Dec. 20). The Coyotes will also take on South Carolina State inside the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, on Nov. 25.

