VERMILLION — The Battle 4 Atlantis tournament, the Big Sky Challenge and a total of 16 home games headline the complete South Dakota women’s basketball schedule revealed Monday by head coach Kayla Karius.
Featured non-conference home games include Northern Colorado (Nov. 14), UNI (Nov. 29) and Bradley (Dec. 20). The Coyotes will also take on South Carolina State inside the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, on Nov. 25.
In addition, South Dakota spends opening day at home inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center for the second-straight season. The Coyotes host Northern State in the home opener on Abbott Court on Nov. 6.
The previously announced Battle 4 Atlantis tournament takes place Nov. 18-20 in Paradise Island, Bahamas. South Dakota drew DePaul in the opening round with a 6:30 p.m. tip-off on Nov. 18. The Coyotes will face either Michigan or Middle Tennessee on Sunday with a third game guaranteed on Monday. The opposite side of the bracket includes Ole Miss, Arizona, Memphis and Howard.
The Big Sky Challenge, where Summit teams will take on Big Sky foes conference-wide, breaks up league programming in January. South Dakota’s opponents include Montana (Jan. 3) on the road and Idaho State (Jan. 6) at home.
The Coyotes’ nonconference also includes road trips to Creighton (Nov. 10) in Omaha, Nebraska, Loyola Marymount (Dec. 3) in Los Angeles, California, and UT-Martin (Dec. 16) in Martin, Tennessee.
The Summit League season tips off on Dec. 29 with a home game versus North Dakota State. Rivalry matchups with South Dakota State are scheduled for Jan. 20 in Brookings and Feb. 3 in Vermillion. The regular season concludes with Senior Day on March 2 versus North Dakota inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center. The Summit League Tournament returns to the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center March 8-12 in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
2023-24 South Dakota Women's Basketball Schedule
Mon.
Oct. 30
Wayne State (exh.)
Vermillion, S.D.
TBD
TBD
Mon.
Nov. 6
Northern State
Vermillion, S.D.
TBD
TBD
Fri.
Nov. 10
Creighton
Omaha, Neb.
TBD
TBD
Tues.
Nov. 14
Northern Colorado
Vermillion, S.D.
TBD
TBD
Sat.
Nov. 18
DePaul (Battle 4 Atlantis)
Paradise Island, Bahamas
6:30 p.m.
TBD
Sun.
Nov. 19
TBD (Battle 4 Atlantis)
Paradise Island, Bahamas
TBD
TBD
Mon.
Nov. 20
TBD (Battle 4 Atlantis)
Paradise Island, Bahamas
TBD
TBD
Sat.
Nov. 25
South Carolina State
Sioux Falls, S.D. (Pentagon)
TBD
TBD
Wed.
Nov. 29
Northern Iowa
Vermillion, S.D.
TBD
TBD
Sun.
Dec. 3
Loyola Marymount
Los Angeles, Calif.
TBD
TBD
Sun.
Dec. 10
Dickinson State
Vermillion, S.D.
TBD
TBD
Wed.
Dec. 13
UT Martin
Martin, Tenn.
TBD
TBD
Wed.
Dec. 20
Bradley
Vermillion, S.D.
TBD
TBD
Fri.
Dec. 29
North Dakota State*
Vermillion, S.D.
TBD
TBD
Sun.
Dec. 31
Omaha*
Omaha, Neb.
TBD
TBD
Wed.
Jan. 3
Montana
Missoula, Mont.
TBD
TBD
Sat.
Jan. 6
Idaho State
Vermillion, S.D.
TBD
TBD
Thurs.
Jan. 11
Oral Roberts*
Vermillion, S.D.
TBD
TBD
Thurs.
Jan. 18
St. Thomas*
Minneapolis, Minn.
TBD
TBD
Sat.
Jan. 20
South Dakota State*
Brookings, S.D.
TBD
TBD
Thurs.
Jan. 25
Denver*
Vermillion, S.D.
TBD
TBD
Sat.
Jan. 27
Kansas City*
Vermillion, S.D.
TBD
TBD
Thurs.
Feb. 1
North Dakota
Grand Forks, N.D.
TBD
TBD
Sat.
Feb. 3
South Dakota State*
Vermillion, S.D.
TBD
TBD
Thurs.
Feb. 8
Denver*
Denver, Colo.
TBD
TBD
Thurs.
Feb. 15
Omaha*
Vermillion, S.D.
TBD
TBD
Sat.
Feb. 17
St. Thomas*
Vermillion, S.D.
TBD
TBD
Thurs.
Feb. 22
Kansas City*
Kansas City, Mo.
TBD
TBD
Sat.
Feb. 24
Oral Roberts*
Tulsa, Okla.
TBD
TBD
Thurs.
Feb. 29
North Dakota State*
Fargo, N.D.
TBD
TBD
Sat.
Mar. 2
North Dakota*
Vermillion, S.D.
TBD
TBD
Mar. 8-12
Summit Tournament
Sioux Falls, S.D.
TBA
TBA
Mar 20
NCAA Tournament begins
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.