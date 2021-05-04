LENNOX — The Dakota Valley girls and Tri-Valley boys claimed top honors in the Lenwood Relays, Tuesday in Lennox.
Dakota Valley edged Parker 161 to 151.5 to earn the girls’ title. Lennox was a distant third with 87 points.
Dakota Valley won five events, including a hurdles sweep from Silja Gunderson. Gunderson claimed the 100 hurdles in 16.17 and the 300 hurdles in 50.53.
Also for the Panthers, Jorja VanDenHul won the high jump (4-11), Peyton Fritz won the 800 (2:35.08) and Rylee Rosenquist won the shot put (35-1).
Parker won nine events, with Lexi Even and Janae Olson having a hand in four wins each.
Even won the 100 (13.09) and 200 (26.74), and anchored the Pheasants’ winning 400 (51.96) and 800 (1:48.11) relays. Janae Olson won the long jump, and ran on winning 400, 800 and medley (4:41.78) relay wins.
Anna Reiffenberger also ran on all three relay wins for Parker. Shayla Voeltz ran on the 400 and 800 relays. Macy Kippes and Tayler Coleman completed the Phesants’ medley win.
Also for Parker, Cierra Mohr won the triple jump (32-4), Josie Leberman won the 3200 (13:08.45) and Parker Lessman won the discus (102-11).
Tri-Valley scored 174 points to win the boys title. Lennox and Dakota Valley each scored 159 points.
Tri-Valley won five events: Nathan Hargreaves in the 400 (52.87), Dustin Sees in the long jump (19-11 1/2) and Alex Andresen in the shot put (46-10 1/2), as well as the 400 (44.50) and 800 (1:37.09) relays.
Dakota Valley won seven events, with Gunnar Gunderson having a hand in three victories. He swept the 110- (15.34) and 300-meter (41.30) hurdles, and anchored the Panthers to victory in the 1600 relay (3:38.56).
Also for Dakota Valley, Tommy Nikkel won the 100 (11.16) and 200 (22.72). Aidan Moran won the discus (143-4). Blake Schmiedt won the 3200 (10:58.66). Joey Bryan, Hunter Beving and Drew Steele ran the opening legs of the 1600 relay.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.