PONCA, Neb. — Thanks to 16 kills from Kaley Einrem, the third-seeded Crofton Lady Warriors upset No. 1 seed Ponca 25-17, 16-25, 25-21, 25-19 in Tuesday night’s finals of the Sub-District C2-5 Volleyball Tournament in Ponca, Nebraska.
Jayden Jordan added 11 kills and 33 digs for Crofton (14-15), which advances to a district final on Saturday against an opponent to be announced. Alexis Folkers contributed 42 digs and 24 set assists.
Ponca’s season ends at 18-10.
CROFTON (14-15) 25 16 25 25
PONCA (18-10) 17 25 21 19
Sub-District D1-4
Hartington-Newcastle 3, Cedar Catholic 0
HARTINGTON, Neb. – Kayden Jueden led the Hartington-Newcastle Wildcats to a 25-18, 25-21, 27-25 victory over the Cedar Catholic Trojans in the Sub-District D1-4 Championship on Tuesday at Cedar Catholic.
Jueden dominated the net with 16 kills to go along with 12 digs. Alivia Morten also finished with 31 digs and 14 digs while Olivia Grutsch posted 16 digs in the victory.
Laney Kathol finished with 11 kills in the loss for Cedar Catholic while Megan Heimes posted 17 digs. Cady Uttecht also handed 22 assists.
Hartington-Newcastle advances to a district final on Saturday, while Cedar Catholic is likely to receive a wild card spot in a district final.
HARTINGTON-NEWCASTLE (21-12) 25 25 25
CEDAR CATHOLIC (17-14) 18 21 25
Cedar Catholic 3, Bloomfield 0
HARTINGTON, Neb. – The Cedar Catholic Trojans won a 25-21, 25-9, 25-12 victory over the Bloomfield Bees in semifinals of the Sub-District D1-4 Tournament in Hartington on Monday night.
Laney Kathol finished with 10 kills while Brynn Wortmann posted eight kills, four ace serves and 13 digs. Cady Uttecht also finished with 15 assists and Meredith McGregor posted 12 digs.
BLOOMFIELD (11-18) 21 9 12
CEDAR CATHOLIC (17-13) 25 25 25
Sub-District D2-5
Wynot 3, Winside 0
WYNOT, Neb. – The Wynot Blue Devils won a tough 25-10, 28-26, 25-21 victory over Winside in the Championship match of Sub-District D2-5 in Wynot.
Edyn Sudbeck led the Blue Devils to the Subdistrict victory with seven kills, 17 assists and 10 digs, while Emersyn Sudbeck posted 17 digs. Also in the victory, Karley Heimes had nine kills and 18 digs.
Winside finishes the season with a 14-15 record. Wynot, meanwhile, will play in a D2 District Championship that is TBA.
WINSIDE (14-15) 10 26 21
WYNOT (19-4) 25 25 25
Sub-District D1-3
Tri County Northeast 3, Wausa 1
HUMPHREY, Neb. – Tri County Northeast won a 13-25, 25-23, 25-18, 25-16 victory over Wausa in the semifinals of Sub-District D1-3 on Monday in prep volleyball action.
Alexa Cunningham led the Wusa attack with eight kills, while teammate Hunter West finished with six kills and 16 digs. Morgan Kleinschmit would also have six kills to go along with 12 digs, while Clara Schindler finished the match with 32 assists.
Wausa ends their season with a 13-11 record.
TRI COUNTY NORTHEAST (13-15) 13 25 25 25
WAUSA (13-10) 25 23 18 16
