GAYVILLE — Burke and Corsica-Stickney will face off in the championship game of the Great Plains Conference Boys’ Basketball Classic, scheduled for Saturday at Gayville-Volin High School.
The matchup between the Cougars and Jaguars is the sixth game of the day, scheduled for a 6:30 p.m. start. The pairings were set based on SDHSAA power points.
Play begins at 11 a.m., with Colome facing Avon. Centerville plays Scotland at 12:30 p.m., followed by Andes Central-Dakota Christian against Gayville-Volin at 2 p.m. Alcester-Hudson draws Marty at 3:30 p.m., followed by Freeman Academy-Marion against Tripp-Delmont-Armour at 5 p.m.
